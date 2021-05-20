ATHENS — The Wellsboro boys and girls track and field team competed at the Northern Tier League Invitational on Friday, May 14 and put together a strong showing as the boys picked up two wins, seven top-three finishes and 12 top finishes while the girls had one win, nine top-five finishes and four top three finishers on the day.
The boys were led by a standout day for senior Joseph Grab who finished in second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.5 seconds and also dominated the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.61. He also was the anchor of the 4x100-meter relay and after a botched handoff was able to make up a lot of ground in a hurry as he helped his team to a second place finish.
Picking up the second win of the day for the Wellsboro boys was Sam Rudy, who took home first in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17:57 to claim the second victory for Wellsboro.
Rudy also took third in the 300-meter hurdle with a time of 46:19 and helped Wellsboro to a second place finish in the 4x100-meter relay.
Also with a strong day was Jack Poirier, who took home a third place finish in the 100-meter dash, a second place finishes in the 200-meter dash, fourth place in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet and 8.75 inches and was also the lead in the second place 4x100-meter relay team.
The girls’ team did most of their damage in the throwing events, where they picked up their only win of the afternoon and all four of their top-three finishes.
The girl’s single victory on the day came from Emma Coolidge, who blew the field away in the javelin notching a throw of 107 feet and 1 inch (over 14 feet better than the second place finisher).
Also with a strong throwing day was Kiyah Boyce who took second in the shot put event with a 28 foot 11.5-inch throw and was closely followed by her teammate Grace Harlan who took third with a 27-foot and 11.5-inch throw.
Also with a top-three finish in throwing events was Alina Pietrzyk who took third in the javelin with a 91-foot two-inch throw and also added a top-five finish in the triple jump with a 29-foot eight-inch jump to round out the top performers for Wellsboro.
