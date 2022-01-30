Junior Kory Wharton set a new Mansfield University Indoor Track and Field record in the long jump, to highlight a solid showing at the Kane Invitational on the campus of Cornell University, Saturday Jan 29.
Wharton hit the record-breaking mark of 6.99 meters on his final jump of the day. He took the top spot in the event winning by a 0.51-meter margin.
The 200-meter dash saw excellent Mountie performances. Senior Sean Ringgold took second place with a time of 23.01. Freshman Aliyah Serrano hit a PSAC Qualifying time of 26.08 and finishing fourth. Freshman Island Blanche finished 12thwith a time of 27.96 in her first meet of 2022.
Junior Rylie Mong claimed a third-place finish in the pole vault, clearing a mark of 3.12 meters. Senior Caden Fisher finished in a season best 60-meter hurdle time of 8.95.
The Mansfield 1000-meter run consisted of the most Mountie Athletes. Freshman Seth Neal won his heat and finished fifth in the competition hitting a time of 2:51.34. Freshmen Eli Swan (3:02.62) and Owen Showers (3:05.75) and Sophomore Simon Richards (3:12.21) had solid performances for the Mounties.
For the women, sophomore Bailey Morgan (3:30.26), junior Shelby Alexander (3:30:37) and freshman Carri Claypool (3:31.72) finished together seventh through ninth.
Sophomore Abraham Calderon and freshman Isaac Showers finished second and third in the 5K race crossing the line with times of 16:58.94 and 17:10.24 respectively. Junior Carly Daniels competed in the 3K and finished with a time of 11:41.02.
The Mansfield male athletes had two relay teams. The 4 x 400-meter relay team that consisted of Ringgold, Terrance Quaker, Donoven Cook, and Wharton finished fourth with a time of 3:45.46.
The Mansfield 4x800-meter relay that consisted of David Wootten, Swan, Neal, and O. Showers took second with a time of 9:45.89.
Mansfield is set to return to the track Feb. 11th- 12th As they travel down to Lexington, VA. to take part in the VMI Winter Classic.