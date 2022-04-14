Both the Williamson Warriors and Wellsboro Hornets boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Athens for a tri-meet on Tuesday, April 12 where the Williamson boys came away with another win on the year while the girls took home second place on the day.
The Wellsboro boys and girls teams each claimed third place during the meet, with the boys’ team only being slightly edged out by Athens by just one point.
On the boys’ side of the action, Williamson completely dominated the day with a team score of 86 on the day to pick up the win.
The Warriors were led by Fletcher Good and Nathaniel Welch, who each took home first place finishes in two separate events on the day.
Good was able to pick up wins in both the triple jump with a jump of 36-feet and three inches while also claiming the top spot in the high jump where he reached the height of five feet, eight inches.
Welch was able to dominate the long-distance running events, as the senior standout won both the 800-meter race (2:08.14) and the 3200-meter race (11:02.03) while also taking third place in the 1600-meter race.
Senior Elliot Good took home first place in the pole vault event (nine feet, six inches), Mason Kelsey took first in the javelin (129-feet), Duncan Kerr took first in the 300-meter hurdles (42.16), Kristian Mizdail won the 1600-meter run (4:43.25) and Elias Kaufman claimed first in the 400-meter dash (53.52) to round out the top competitors for the Warriors in the win.
On the girls’ side for the Warriors, they were able to take first in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:31.57 while Renee Abbott picked up a win in the discus event with a throw of 79 feet while also finishing top five in the javelin (63-feet, nine-inches) and the shot put (27-feet, 3.25-inches.
Ryan Slusser picked up a win in the pole vault event with a jump of seven feet and six inches for the top performers for the Lady Warriors.
Chelsea Hungerford finished top-five in both hurdle races, Jade Colwell and Ella Churchill finished second and third in the 100-meter dash while Torrina Stratton took home second place in the 800-meter dash and third in the 1600-meter dash for the Lady Warriors.
The Hornets boys team, they were led by strong outings from Jack Poirier who took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.92 while also picking up second-place finishes in the 100-meter dash and the long jump on the day.
Also picking up a win for Wellsboro was Wyatt Gastrock who took home first in the discus with a throw of 105-feet and two inches while also taking home a fourth-place finish in the javelin event.
The only other Wellsboro boy to pick up a win was Joe Brown, who claimed first in the long jump with a 19-foot and 9.5-inch jump while also taking fifth in the 100-meter dash.
For the girls, Annika Gehman took home first place in the high jump event with a four-foot and 8-inch mark while the girls’ 4x800-meter relay team also picked up a win during the afternoon.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, April 14 when they travel to Mansfield University for the Molly Dry Invitational at 4 p.m.