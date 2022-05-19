ATHENS – The Williamson Warriors track and field team traveled to Athens on Friday, May 13 for the Northern Tier League Coaches Invite and came away with a league title here for the boys’ team while the girls finished in seventh place in the league-wide meet.
The Williamson boys would receive an impressive all-around performance from their team as they came away with first place with a team score of 135.5 on the day.
In the sprinting events, the Warriors were led by strong days from Stephen Gohr, who took top ten finishes in both the 100-meter dash (fifth overall; 11.6), and Mason Kelsey who took home a third-place finish in the 200-meter dash (23.93) to get Williamson off to a strong start.
In the 400-meter dash, Williamson would have two athletes crack the top ten with Jordan Monroe (57.58) and Skyler Hughes (57.75) both finishing in the ninth and tenth spots respectively.
In their normally dominant fashion, the long-distance runners for the Williamson squad would steal the show and in the 800-meter run would sweep the top three spots with Nathaniel Welch (2:03:87) grabbing first place, Owen Cummings (2:04:28) taking second place and Kristian Mizdail (2:05:32) nabbing third place in an impressive finish for the Warriors.
The long-distance dominance would continue in the 1600-meter run, where the same trio would sweep out the top spots with Cummings (4:35:09) taking first, Mizdail (4:36.64) taking second and Welch (4:39.45) capping off the top three in third place.
Once again, the same three Williamson athletes would dominate in the 3200-meter run as Mizdail (10:34:06) took first, Welch (11:09.56) grabbed second and Cummings (11:11.29) captured third place for the Williamson long-distance trio of standouts.
In the hurdles, Duncan Kerr would keep the strong showing going for Williamson as the junior took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16:63) and first place in the 300-meter hurdles (41.66) in another solid day for the junior athlete.
In the team races, Williamson would grab second place in the 4x100-meter relay (45.86) and take first in the 4X400-meter relay (3:39:11) as well.
In the field events, Williamson received a top five day from Fletcher Good in the high jump (5:06:00) who finished in fourth while Gohr grabbed a top ten in the event (5:04:00) in seventh place as well.
Ean Bump rounded out the top ten in the high jump with a 5:04:00 jump as well.
Elliot Good would grab a top-five spot in the pole vault with a 10-foot jump and Bump would grab another top five in the discus event (117-06:00) to round out the league-winning day for the Williamson team.
On the girls’ side of the action, Williamson would finish in seventh place with a score of 46 on the day.
The Williamson sprinters would be led by Jade Colwell who took home a seventh-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.45) while also capturing tenth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29:78.
In the 400-meter dash, Kyra Daley grabbed seventh place (1:05:01) to round out the top sprinters for the Lady Warriors.
In the distance races, Miriah Buck would crack the top ten as just a freshman with a 2:44.85 time that was good for 10th place in the 800-meter run.
In the 1600-meter run, Williamson would have a pair of runners make the top ten with Hailey Warner (6:31.03) and Teagan Jones (6:39.76) finishing in seventh and eighth places respectively.
Ali Beiser would lead the way in the 3200-meter run with a seventh-place day (14:42.51) while Jones would grab another top ten with a ninth-place finish with a time of 15:03.19.
In the hurdles, senior standout Chelsea Hungerford would have a strong outing and was just edged for a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles as she took home silver with a time of 16.74.
She would also have a strong showing in the 300-meter hurdles where she took home a third-place finish with a time of 51.94 for one of the best days for any of the Lady Warriors in Athens.
Evelyn Louca also cracked the top ten in the 300-meter hurdles (54:65) and in the 100-meter hurdles (18.49) where she finished in seventh and sixth-places respectively.
In the field events, Williamson had two top tens in the high jump where Madison Schoonover (4-04:00) and Ella Churchill (4-02:00) rounded out the top 10 with ninth and tenth-place finishes respectively.
Louca would add to her strong day in Athens and took home her third top ten finish in the pole vault where she jumped six feet and finished in seventh place.
Renee Abbott would lead the way in the throwing events where she took sixth in the discus (77-09:00) and fourth in the shot put (28-07.50) for a strong performance for the senior.
Williamson’s top performers will be back in action on Thursday, May 19, and Saturday, May 21 in Williamsport for the PIAA District 4 Class AA Track and Field Championships.
The preliminaries will be held on Thursday with a start time of 6 p.m. while the finals for all of the events will be held on Saturday, May 21 starting at 9 a.m. at the Williamsport High School.