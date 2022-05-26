WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamson Warrior track and field team put together another strong series of days during the PIAA District 4 Class AA Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday, May 21 that saw their 4x800-meter relay team, as well as two individuals, qualify to compete at the State Championships.
On Thursday, Williamson’s 4x800-meter boys’ relay team would be the first to make the cut as their group of Kristian Mizdail, Nathaniel Welch, Owen Cummings and Duncan Kerr would capture a second place, silver medal finish in the event to punch their ticket to States.
The team came in with a time of 8:11.30 and crushed the State mark of 8:15.55 to qualify for the meet.
The win highlighted the day for Williamson and they were the only group to move on to the States during the afternoon.
Also competing on Thursday for the boys’ team was Stephen Gohr who took fourth in his heat l in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.91 in the preliminaries and a time of 12 seconds in the final heat but was unable to advance to Saturday.
In the long jump, Mason Kelsey would be the lone Williamson Warrior to compete and turned in a jump of 17-11.75 and was unable to clear the mark to compete in the finals.
For the girls, Williamson had three athletes compete on Thursday with Jade Colwell, Chelsea Hungerford and Evelyn Louca all competing in running events.
In the 100-meter dash, Colwell would clock in a time of 13.71 to advance to the next round before having her run in the event come to an end in the next heat where she finished with a time of 13.76.
Louca would compete in the 100-meter hurdles, but wouldn’t make it out of the preliminaries as she clocked in a time of 18.31 seconds.
Hungerford would also compete in the hurdle events, and in the 100-meter hurdle she would finish with a time of 16.91, which was good enough to win her heat and move on into the semis on the day.
She would run a 17.05 in the next round but it wasn’t good enough to advance in the event to the finals.
On Saturday, the Warriors would see two more athletes punch their tickets in individual events on the day with both Mizdail and Cummings highlighting the day with strong finishes that saw them atop podiums on the day.
In the 3200-meter run, Mizdail would steal the show as the Williamson athlete would come away with a second-place finish on the day with an impressive personal record time of 9:36.38 in one of the first events of the day.
Mizdail followed up his impressive showing in the 3200-meter with another state-qualifying time in the 1600-meter run where he took third overall right behind his teammate with a time of 4:28.99 to qualify in his third overall event.
Stealing the show in the 1600-meter run was Cummings, who took home the second silver medal finish individually and third overall for Williamson with a 4:24.49 time that punched his ticket to the State Meet as well.
The Williamson boys had a plethora of other runners narrowly miss the cut for states with strong performances littered throughout the day.
Welch would come up just short in the 800-meter run with a time of just missed the 800 state qualifying times with a final of 2:00.04 and took fourth in the event.
Also just missing the cut for States in a strong outing was Kerr who was extremely productive in the 300-meter hurdle event as the junior finished in fifth in 300-meter hurdles (41.40).
Elias Kaufman would come up less than a second shy of making States in the 400-meter run as well as the senior took third place with a spot on the podium with a time of 51.66.
In the field events, Ean Bump would capture a top-25 finish in the discus with a 102-foot, six-inch throw while Fletcher Good would capture 12th in the high jump as well.
The girls only had four athletes compete in the individual events on Saturday, with Hungerford turning in another solid day at the District level with a 12th-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.26.
Krya Daley would compete in the 400-meter run where she would grab an 11th-place finish with a time of 1:03.85 while Hailey Warner and Teagan Jones would finish back-to-back in the 20 and 21st spots to round out the top performers in the individual running events.
In the relays, the Williamson Lady Warriors would claim 13th in the 4x100 with the team of Colwell, Hungerford, Ella Churchill, and Daley finishing in a time of 54.12.
Now Mizdail, Cummings, and the 4x800-meter relay team composed of Mizdail, Welch, Cummings and Kerr are set to compete at the State level on Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28 at Shippensburg University.