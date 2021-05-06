TIOGA — The Williamson Warriors boys and girls track and field teams hosted Troy for their senior night and the boys were able to hang on to their undefeated season with a 97-53 score for their eighth win of the 2021 season while the girls picked up just their second loss of the season as they fell by a score of 82-68.
The boy’s team picked up wins in the 4x400 meter relay with the team winning 10 events and most notably dominating the throwing events where they swept the Troy Trojans on the afternoon.
In the throwing events, Everett Dominick headlined the team in the discus throwing a 100.07-feet, over 13 feet over the second place finisher. He also was able to take home a third place finish in the high jump.
Also picking up wins in the throwing events were Aspyn Dennis who took the top spot in the shot put with a distance of 32 feet and six inches while Mason Kelsey took home first in the javelin with a throw of 113 feet and five inches to round out the sweep in throwing events for the Warriors. Kelsey was also able to grab a win in the 200-meter dash for the Warriors with a time of 25.3 seconds.
In the running events, the team of Duncan Kerr, Elias Kaufman, Jacob Schmitt and Elliot Good took a win in the 4x400 meter relay race. Kaufmann was also able to pick up a win in the 400-meter with a big win with a time of 58 seconds.
Also with multiple wins was senior Seth Neal who crushed the competition in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet and three inches and also a win in the 800-meter run.
Freshman Owen Cummings also grabbed multiple wins in the meet winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs with times of four minutes and 53 seconds and 11 minutes and 35.7 seconds respectively to round out the top performers for the boys’ team.
The girls were able to pick up eight total wins in their loss to Troy, with a few exceptional standout performances in the meet.
Freshman Adelaide Schmitt dominated the throwing events and took home a first place finish in both the javelin (89.09 feet) and the discus (77 feet and eight inches) while also taking third in the shot put during the afternoon.
Senior Charlize Slusser turned in her normal impressive outing winning an incredible three solo events in the long jump (14 feet, 10 inches), high jump (five feet, four inches) and the 100-meter dash (13.9 seconds) while also being part of the team of Scout Abel, Kyra Daley and Chelsea Hungerford who won the 4x100 meter relay.
Abel also picked up a win in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.3 seconds while Daley also picked up a win in the 400-meter dash with a time of one minute and 7.8 seconds to round out the top performers for the Lady Warriors.
The top three performers from each event are listed below, for the full results, go to https://pa.milesplit.com/teams/3082-williamson.
Results vs. Troy, Tuesday, May 4:
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Will A 55.3
1) Scout Abel 2) Chelsea Hungerford
3) Kyra Daley 4) Charlize Slusser
2 Troy A 55.9
1) Anneliese Getola 2) Grace Sherman
3) Anna Lewis 4) Caelyn Pine
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Troy A 4:51.0
1) Julia Colton 2) Molly Davison
3) Elizabeth Geer 4) Bailey Johnson
2 Will A 4:54.0
1) Kyra Daley 2) Evelyn Louca
3) Kirsten Crain 4) Chloe Spencer
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Troy A 13:03.0
1) Sydney Taylor 2) Natalie Williams
3) Lilly DePew 4) Julia Colton
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1 Charlize Slusser Will 13.9
2 Anneliese Getola Troy 14.1
3 Scout Abel Will 14.2
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1 Scout Abel Will 28.3
2 Anneliese Getola Troy 29.6
3 Grace Sherman Troy 30.0
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Kyra Daley Will 1:07.8
2 Bailey Johnson Troy 1:12.7
3 Rachele Ainey 1Troy 1:13.3
Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Julia Colton Troy 2:51.0
2 Lilly DePew Troy 2:59.0
3 Hailey Warner Will 3:01.0
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1 Sydney Taylor Troy 6:20.0
2 Hailey Warner Will 6:35.0
3 Lilly DePew Troy 6:41.0
HS Girls 3200 Meter Run
1 Sydney Taylor Troy 14:13.0
2 Lilly DePew Troy 15:28.0
3 Gabriella Losinger Will 16:16.0
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Anneliese Getola Troy 19.0
2 Kirsten Crain Will 19.1
3 Chelsea Hungerford Will 19.7
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Elizabeth Geer Troy 55.0
2 Chelsea Hungerford Will 56.1
3 Evelyn Louca Will 58.2
Girls Discus Throw
1 Adelaide Schmitt Will 77-08
2 Kara Watterson Will 75-06
3 Morgan Harkness Troy 67-11
Girls Shot Put
1 Hope Houseknect Troy 25-11.50
2 Morgan Harkness Troy 24-07.00
3 Adelaide Schmitt Will 23-10.50
Girls Long Jump
1 Charlize Slusser Will 14-10.00
2 Olivia Call Troy 13-02.25
3 Rachele Ainey Troy 12-08.00
Girls Triple Jump
1 Elizabeth Geer Troy 28-02.75
2 Kara Watterson Will 21-10.75
3 Chloe Spencer Will 20-06.50
Girls High Jump
1 Charlize Slusser Will 5-04.00
2 Olivia Call Troy 4-06.00
3 Kyra Daley Will 4-02.00
Girls Pole Vault
1 Olivia Call Troy 8-00.00
2 Bailey Johnson Troy 7-06.00
3 Ryann Slusser Will 7-00.00
Girls Javelin Throw
1 Adelaide Schmitt Will 89-09
2 Scout Abel Will 75-09
3 Kaylee Sargent Will 75-05
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Troy A 51.7
1) Wyatt Hodlofski 2) Colin Loveland
3) Isais Watkins 4) Shammar Wolslagle
DQ Will A NT
1) Elliott Good 2) Travis Madison
3) Trentan Madison 4) Skylar Hughes
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Will A 3:52.0
1) Duncan Kerr 2) Elias Kaufman
3) Jacob Schmitt 4) Elliott Good
2 Troy A 3:57.0
1) Dustin Hagin 2) Ridge Spencer
3) Isais Watkins 4) Seth Seymour
HS Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Troy A 10:10.0
1) Jacob Hinman 2) Seth Seymour
3) Owen Williams 4) Brayden Spalding
2 Will A 10:44.0
1) Glenn Barnes 2) Joel Hultz
3) Kristian Mizdail 4) Bryson Fuhrer
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Ridge Spencer Troy 11.7
2 Elliott Good Will 12.4
3 Colin Loveland Troy 12.5
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1 Mason Kelsey Will 25.3
2 Elias Kaufman Will 26.5
3 Skylar Hughes Will 26.7
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Elias Kaufman Will 58.0
2 Wyatt Hodlofski Troy 1:04.0
3 Blake Shedden Troy 1:06.2
Boys 800 Meter Run
1 Seth Neal Will 2:10.0
2 Kristian Mizdail Will 2:20.0
3 Owen Williams Troy 2:26.0
HS Boys 1600 Meter Run
1 Owen Cummings Will 4:53.0
2 Seth Neal Will 5:01.0
3 Kristian Mizdail Will 5:07.0
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1 Owen Cummings Will 11:35.7
2 Kristian Mizdail Will 11:35.8
3 Owen Williams Troy 11:44.3
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1 Dustin Hagin Troy 17.0
2 Duncan Kerr Will 20.2
3 Austin Smith Troy 20.9
HS Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Dustin Hagin Troy 43.7
2 Duncan Kerr Will 45.1
3 Jacob Schmitt Will 48.6
Boys Discus Throw
1 Everett Dominick Will 100-07
2 Hunter Kulago Troy 87-01
3 Tyler VanDelinder Will 78-09
Boys Shot Put
1 Aspyn Dennis Will 32-06.00
2 Devan Tracy Will 31-02.50
3 Trentan Madison Will 28-10.50
Boys Long Jump
1 Seth Neal Will 18-03.00
2 Mason Kelsey Will 17-05.50
3 Ridge Spencer Troy 17-04.50
Boys Triple Jump
1 Colin Loveland Troy 36-00.00
2 Jacob Schmitt Will 33-10.50
3 Wyatt Hodlofski Troy 33-08.00
Boys High Jump
1 Blake Shedden Troy 5-02.00
2 Elias Kaufman Will 5-02.00
3 Everett Dominick Will 5-00.00
Boys Pole Vault
1 Seth Seymour Troy 9-06.00
2 Elliott Good Will 9-06.00
3 Gavin Cloos Will 8-00.00
Boys Javelin Throw
1 Mason Kelsey Will 113-11
2 Jacob Schmitt Will 98-00
3 Trentan Madison Will 84-09