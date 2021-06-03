The Williamson Warriors track and field team sent three competitors to the state track and field meet at Shippensburg University on Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30 and were headlined by senior Charly Slusser grabbing a second place finish in the high jump with a jump of five feet and six inches.
Also competing on the day were freshman Owen Cummings and senior Seth Neal.
Cummings was able to take home a 20th overall finish during the meet in the 1,600-meter run while placing seventh in his heat.
Cummings finished with a time of 4:35.59 and will be an athlete to watch for the Williamson program in upcoming years.
Also with a strong day for Williamson was senior Neal who capped off his career with the Warriors taking a 22nd overall finish in the 800-meter run 2:10.17.
Neal will be competing in Tioga County at the next level with the Mansfield University program and will continue his career as a runner in their cross country and track and field programs.
The headliner of the day was Slusser, who took home her first-ever silver medal at states for the Willamson program and was phenominal to at the end of her career coming in with a 5’6” jump on the biggest stage and finished right behind fellow Northern Tier League athlete, Towanda’s Porschia Bennet, who took first place with a jump of 5’7”.
The meet puts an end to one of the best seasons in Williamson’s track and field history with their trio of athletes making it to the meet.