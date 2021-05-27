WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamson Warriors boys and girls track and field teams put together another impressive performance together on Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 at the District 4 Meet and ended up sending an area best three athletes to the State Meet with Charly Slusser (high jump), Seth Neal (800-meter run) and Owen Cumimings (1,600-meter run) all making the cut.
The boy’s team was headlined by Neal who in his three events had two top-ten finishes with an eighth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet and nine inches and a spot in the final round.
He also had a second place finish in the 800-meter run where took home second place with a time of 2:02:84, just seconds behind the first place finisher, and qualified for the State Meet.
Owen Cummings also had a stellar day for the boys as he was able to qualify for the State Meet taking home second place in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:34:25 in not only the best performance of his career, but the best in Willimason school history, setting a new record in the event.
Also competing in the event were Kristian Mizdail and Nathaniel Welch who finished in 10th and 13th place respectively.
They also competed in the 3,200-meter run where they finished ninth and 10th respectively for the Warriors.
The Williamson boys also had one relay team in action and the 4x400 team of Elliot Good, Kerr, Jacob Schnitt and Kaufman finished in 10th place with a time of 3:44:52.
The girls were led by senior Charly Slusser who was able to claim second place in the high jump event with a 5-foot 4-inch jump that also gave her a spot in the State Meet.
She also took 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.26 seconds in the finals and also took fifth place in the long jump where she jumped 16 feet and two inches.
The boys also had a handful of other competitors in attendance with Duncan Kerr taking a top-five spot in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.22 seconds and a fourth place medal, while Jacob Schmitt also finished in 16th place on the day in the event.
Mason Kelsey also competed in the long jump during the day, and after his impressive 20-foot mark in the Northern Tier League Meet was unable to match it in District as he finished with a jump of 18 feet and 5.75 inches which was good for 16th place.
He also had a spot in the 200-meter dash where he placed 20th with a time of 24.92 seconds.
He also was part of the 4x400-meter relay team with Elliot Good, Kerr, Schmitt and Elias Kaufman who finished in tenth place.
Kaufman competed in the 400-meter dash as well but was unable to crack the top ten and finished just outside in the 11th spot with a time of 54.03 seconds.
The girls had only one girl throwing during the two-day event and freshman Adelaide Schmitt finished ninth in the javelin on Thursday, May 20 with a 97-foot 10-inch throw and 15th in the discus with an 80-foot throw.
For the girl’s runners, Chelsea Hungerford finished 13th in the 100-meter dash and ran her best time of the day in the semifinals where she ran it in 17.65 seconds.
Hungerford also finished the 300-meter hurdle event in a time of 51.43 seconds for a 15th place finish.
Ryan Slusser also took the 16th place finish in the pole vault event, and was the only area athlete, boy or girl, to qualify for the District Meet and ended with a jump of seven feet and six inches.
Scout Abel was able to take home a 14th place finish in the 200-meter dash, while Kyra Daley finished her 400-meter dash off in 1:04:29 for a 16th place finish to round out the top performers for the Lady Warriors.
The three qualifying competitors will compete at Shippensburg University on Friday, May 28 with the events spread throughout the day.