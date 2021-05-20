ATHENS — The Williamson boys and girls track and field team put together a fine afternoon in Athens on Thursday, May 13 during the Northern Tier League Invitational with the boys having an area-best 14 top-five finishes, an area second-best nine top three finishers while also picking up two total wins on the day.
The girls put together a strong day in Athens as well, as they were able to also lead the way in wins, top-five and top-three finishes on the day for area teams with 13 top fives, 10 top three and three total victories on the day.
For the boys, picking up wins were Seth Neal who not only won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03:93 but also had an impressive all-around day with an astounding 20 foot and 8.5-inch mark in the long jump that took second place behind a career showing from Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron who set a career and school record with a jump of 22 feet and 8.5 inches.
Also with a win for the boys was Duncan Kerr who dominated the 300-meter hurdles as he has all season with a time of 43.30 seconds and also took home fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18:25.
The top three finishes for the Warrior boys team included Elias Kaufmann in the 400-meter with a third-place finish with a time of 54.78, Nathaniel Welch and Kristian Mizdail who finished second and third respectively in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:49:28 and 4:50:22 and also third and fourth respectively in the 3,200-meter run with times of 10:47:96 and 10:50:73 and Mason Kelsey who took third place in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet and 5 inches.
On the girl’s side of the action, Charly Slusser dominated the day and despite having to compete in all of her events within minutes of each other was still able to take home two wins and also a top-two finish on the day.
Slusser finished her day with a win in the high jump where she finished with a jump of five feet and two inches, but had inches of clearance and could have cleared much higher if not having to compete in all of her events in such a condensed fashion.
In the long jump, she set her personal best as well as setting a school record in her win as she went an incredible 16 feet and 11 inches in an impressive showing.
Slusser also took second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13:58 and her first heat in the preliminaries was the best time for any girl during the event as she went 13:22 in the event.
The other Williamson girl to pick up a win during the meet was Chelsea Hungerford who won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18 seconds, while also finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52:57 seconds.
Also with a top-three finish on the day was Scout Abel who was just behind her teammate in the 100-meter with a third place finish and a time of 13.86. Abel also performed better in her preliminary heat and had the third-best time of the day with a 13:36.
Abel also had a second place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27:79.
Kyra Daley also had a second place finish on the day with a time of 1:04:33 in the 400-meter.
Kristen Crain took third place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19:18 and took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles as well.
Evelyn Louca took third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55:97 while Adelaide Schmitt added a second place finish in the javelin with a throw of 93 feet and five inches and a fifth place finish in the discus with an 81-foot throw.
The Williamson girls will be back in action on Thursday, May 20 in Williamsport for the District 4 Championships.
Full results from the NTL Invitational can be found at: