The Williamson Warrior boys and girls track and field team continued to dominate the 2021 season as they swept Northeast Bradford at home with the boys winning 92-27 and continuing their undefeated season at 7-0 while the girls won 106-39 and moved to 6-1 on the year.
On the girls’ side of the action, Williamson won nine events as they cruised to yet another victory.
Charly Slusser led the pack winning three events with victories in the 100-meter dash (13.9 seconds), the long jump (15 feet, 3 inches), and the high jump (5 feet) for yet another impressive outing for the senior athlete.
Chelsea Hungerford also took home wins in two events with a victory in the 3,200-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles to highlight the day for the girl’s team.
The boys were also able to win big behind 12 event victories with four different athletes winning multiple events.
The Williamson boys swept the relay events with the team of Stephen Gohr, Skylar Hughes, Trentan Madison and Elliot Good winning the 4x100-meter relay, Duncan Kerr, Elias Kaufman, Jacob Schnitt and Michael Lewis winning the 4x400-meter relay and Seth Neal, Glenn Barnes, Kristian Mizdail and Bryson Fuhrer winning the 4x800-meter relay to sweep the events.
Sophomore Schmitt was also able to pick up two more wins on the day as he took first in the 300-meter hurdle as well as the triple jump to round out his three-win day.
Elliot Good also was able to pick up two more wins as he dominated the 100-meter dash as well as jumping over nine feet in the pole vault.
Senior Neal also was able to capture another win in the 800-meter run and Owen Cummings picked up two wins in the 3,200-meter run and the 1,600-meter run to round out the top performers for the Williamson team.
Below are the top three finishers from the event, for full results, check out the Williamson Warriors PA-Milesplit page.
HS Girls 100 Meter Dash
1 Charlize Slusser- Williamson
2 Scout Abel - Williamson
3 Melanie Shumway -NEB
HS Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Melanie Shumway -NEB
2 Kyra Daley - Williamson
3 Teagan Jones - Williamson
HS Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Melanie Shumway -NEB
2 Hailey Warner - Williamson
3 Ryann Slusser- Williamson
HS Girls 1600 Meter Run
1 Hailey Warner - Williamson
2 Chloe Spencer - Williamson
3 Teagan Jones - Williamson
HS Girls 3200 Meter Run
1 Chelsea Hungerford -Williamson
2 Hailey Warner - Williamson
3 Gabriella Losinger - Williamson
HS Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Evelyn Louca - Williamson
2 Chelsea Hungerford- Williamson
3 Kirsten Crain - Williamson
HS Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Chelsea Hungerford- Williamson
2 Kirsten Crain- Williamson
HS Girls Discus Throw
1 Paige Howell- NEB
2 Adelaide Schmitt - Williamson
3 Kaylee Sargent - Williamson
HS Girls Shot Put
1 Emma Neuber - NEB
2 Adelaide Schmitt - Williamson
3 Paige Howell - NEB
HS Girls Long Jump
1 Charlize Slusser- Williamson
2 Ryann Slusser- Williamson
3 Hailey Warner- Williamson
HS Girls Triple Jump
1 Kara Watterson - Williamson
HS Girls High Jump
1 Charlize Slusser - Williamson
2 Ryann Slusser 10 Williamson
HS Girls Pole Vault
1 Ryann Slusser - Williamson
2 Evelyn Louca - Williamson
HS Girls Javelin Throw
1 Paige Howell - NEB
2 Adelaide Schmitt - Williamson
3 Haley Patterson - Williamson
HS Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Williamson
1) Stephen Gohr 2) Skylar Hughes 3) Trentan Madison 4) Elliott Good
HS Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Williamson
1) Duncan Kerr 2) Elias Kaufman
3) Jacob Schmitt 4) Michael Lewis
HS Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Williamson
1) Seth Neal 2) Glenn Barnes
3) Kristian Mizdail 4)Bryson Fuhrer
HS Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Elliott Good- Williamson
2 Mason Kelsey - Williamson
3 Stephen Gohr - Williamson
HS Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Duncan Kerr - Williamson
2 Michael Lewis - Williamson
3 Will Cooley - NEB
4 Keegan Gardner - NEB
5 Hayden Mosier - NEB
HS Boys 800 Meter Run
1 Seth Neal - Williamson
2 Owen Cummings - Williamson
3 Kristian Mizdail- Williamson
HS Boys 1600 Meter Run
1 Owen Cummings -Williamson
2 Kristian Mizdai- Williamson
3 Joel Hultz - Williamson
HS Boys 3200 Meter Run
1 Owen Cummings - Williamson
2 Ephraim Monroe - Williamson
HS Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1 Austin Kithcart - NEB
HS Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Jacob Schmitt - Williamson
2 Austin Kithcart - NEB
3 Duncan Kerr - Williamson
HS Boys Discus Throw
1 Daniel Seeley- NEB
2 Everett Dominick - Williamson
3 Dan Williams -NEB
HS Boys Shot Put
1 Daniel Seeley- NEB
2 Dan Williams- NEB
3 Cameron Baker 11 Northeast Bradford 34-11.50 1
HS Boys Long Jump
1 Seth Neal- Williamson
2 Glenn Barnes- Williamson
3 Skylar Hughes - Williamson
HS Boys Triple Jump
1 Jacob Schmitt - Williamson
2 Duncan Kerr - Williamson
3 Michael Lewis - Williamson
HS Boys High Jump
1 Austin Kithcart 11 Northeast Bradford 5-04.00 5
2 Seth Neal - Williamson
3 Elliott Good- Williamson
HS Boys Pole Vault
1 Elliott Good- Williamson
2 Gavin Cloos- Williamson
3 Thomas Baker - Williamson
HS Boys Javelin Throw
1 Dan Williams - NEB
2 Mason Kelsey - Williamson
3 Daniel Seeley - NEB