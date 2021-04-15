WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Hornets girls and boys track team hosted Williamson on Tuesday, April 14, and split contests with the Williamson boys remaining undefeated and the Wellsboro girls also remaining undefeated, picking up their second win.
The Williamson boys picked up wins in eight separate events while finishing in the top three in 23.
Winners for the Williamson boys included Michael Lewis in the 400-meter dash, Seth Neal in the 800-meter run, Owen Cummings in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter run, Jayden Mead in the 110-meter hurdle, Duncan Kerr in the 300-meter hurdle, Elias Kaufmann in the boys high jump and Elliot Good in the boys’ pole vault.
Williamson also won the boys 4x400-meter relay to round out their victories on the day.
The Wellsboro boys were led with seven wins and 13 top-three finishes with Jack Poirier claiming three of those wins in the boys 100 and 200-meter as well as the long jump event.
The other four wins were brought in by Sam Rudy who won the boys triple jump, Harlan Justice who picked up wins in the boys’ shot put and boys javelin throw and also Watson Feil for took home first in the boys’ discus.
For the girls, Wellsboro may have come away with the victory, but Williamson’s Charlize Slusser stole the show.
Slusser won three events and in each event put up incredible numbers.
She won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.73 seconds, high jump with a jump of five feet two inches and the long jump event where she reached 16 feet and three inches.
In the long jump and high jump, she would have cracked the top 25 for AA girls state finishers from the 2019 PIAA State Championships with the numbers she recorded in just her third meet of the season.
The Williamson girls finished with seven wins during the day and 20 athletes in the top three.
Slusser won three events while her sister, Ryann Slusser, also picked up one win in the pole vault event.
Kyra Daly was able to win the 400-meter dash, Scout Abel won the 200-meter dash and Evelyn Louca took home first in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Wellsboro girls were able to pick up the win with an impressive effort in the throwing events where they picked up three total wins and six top-three finishes for 21 of their total 86 points on the day as a team.
In total, they picked up eight total wins and 16 top three finishes.
Leading the charge was Kiyah Boyce who won both the shot put and discus events during the meet.
Also with wins in the meet were Madeline Bryant, who picked up wins in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter run, Kathryn Burnett who won the 100-meter hurdles, Madelyn Rudy who won the triple jump and Emma Coolidge who picked up a victory in the javelin throw.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday, April 16 as Wellsboro will host Troy at 4 p.m. and Williamson will host Athens at 4 p.m. as well.
The top five finishers from each event in the meet are listed below:
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1 Slusser, Charlize Williamson 12.91 13.73 1 5
2 Abel, Scout Williamson 13.10 13.95 1 3
3 Daley, Kyra Williamson 14.04 14.24 1 1
4 Morey, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 14.10 14.62 1
5 DeCamp, Katherine Wellsboro Ar 14.71 14.93 2
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1 Abel, Scout Williamson 28.45 28.98 1 5
2 Daley, Kyra Williamson 29.34 29.55 1 3
3 Morey, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 30.33 30.97 1 1
4 DeCamp, Katherine Wellsboro Ar 32.14 31.28 1
5 Bisbing, Alyssa Wellsboro Ar 32.26 2
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Daley, Kyra Williamson 1:07.24 1:06.52 5
2 Richardson, Emily Wellsboro Ar 1:13.47 3
3 Jones, Teagan Williamson 1:21.24 1:19.75 1
4 Robbins, Madison Wellsboro Ar 1:22.01
5 Callahan, Madelyn Wellsboro Ar 1:22.44
Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Hoose, Aislinn Wellsboro Ar 2:58.82 3:02.28 5
2 Warner, Hailey Williamson 3:03.00 3:08.81 3
3 Slusser, Ryann Williamson 3:17.00 3:15.85 1
4 Robbins, Madison Wellsboro Ar 3:29.71 3:50.53
5 Callahan, Madelyn Wellsboro Ar 3:52.18
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1 Bryant, Madeline Wellsboro Ar 6:33.80 6:40.03 5
2 Spencer, Chloe Williamson 6:24.70 7:00.22 3
3 Warner, Hailey Williamson 6:44.40 7:07.44 1
4 Reifer, Ella Wellsboro Ar 7:51.36 7:49.97
5 Robbins, Madison Wellsboro Ar 8:03.12 7:54.87
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1 Bryant, Madeline Wellsboro Ar 14:21.78 14:52.09 5
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Burnett, Kathryn Wellsboro Ar 19.00 19.16 5
2 Louca, Evelyn Williamson 21.14 20.15 3
3 Posada, Ella Wellsboro Ar 19.72 20.82 1
4 Cleveland, Hannalee Wellsboro Ar 18.59 21.70
5 Campbell, Kyra Williamson 23.94 24.19
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Louca, Evelyn Williamson 56.54 58.54 5
2 Burnett, Kathryn Wellsboro Ar 1:01.58 3
3 Posada, Ella Wellsboro Ar 1:00.41 1:03.15 1
4 Banik, Alexis Wellsboro Ar 1:03.56
5 Stratton, Cassandra Williamson 1:04.60 1:06.91
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Williamson ‘A’ 56.74 55.67 5
2 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 58.13 57.94
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 5:25.64 5:19.20 5
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 12:53.92 12:34.45 5
2 Williamson ‘A’ 12:42.19
Girls High Jump
1 Slusser, Charlize Williamson 5-04.00 5-02.00 5
2 Abadi, Sarah Wellsboro Ar 4-06.00 4-06.00 3
— Chilson, Olivia Wellsboro Ar 4-02.00 NH
Girls Pole Vault
1 Slusser, Ryann Williamson 7-00.00 6-06.00 5
2 Louca, Evelyn Williamson 5-06.00 J6-06.00 3
3 Nuss, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 4-06.00 5-00.00 1
Girls Long Jump
1 Slusser, Charlize Williamson 16-03.50 16-03.00 5
2 Chilson, Olivia Wellsboro Ar 13-01.00 13-09.50 3
3 Slusser, Ryann Williamson 12-04.00 12-07.50 1
4 Rudy, Madelyn Wellsboro Ar 13-00.00 12-03.75
5 Abadi, Sarah Wellsboro Ar 12-03.50 12-00.75
Girls Triple Jump
1 Rudy, Madelyn Wellsboro Ar 27-01.00 27-02.75 5
2 Pietrzyk, Alina Wellsboro Ar 27-00.25 26-06.25 3
3 Clark, Shannon Wellsboro Ar 25-08.00 26-04.25 1
— Watterson, Kara Williamson ND
— Spencer, Chloe Williamson ND
Girls Shot Put
1 Boyce, Kiyah Wellsboro Ar 27-02.00 26-09.00 5
2 Harlan, Grace Wellsboro Ar 28-00.00 26-01.00 3
3 Schmitt, Adelaide Williamson 23-11.00 23-11.00 1
4 Gilmour, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 22-06.00 22-01.00
5 Hepfer, Paige Williamson 20-11.00 22-00.00
Girls Discus Throw
1 Boyce, Kiyah Wellsboro Ar 79-11 84-07 5
2 Hepfer, Paige Williamson 59-05.50 68-09 3
3 Schmitt, Adelaide Williamson 66-05 68-02 1
4 Gilmour, Hannah Wellsboro Ar 48-00 60-03
5 Anderegg, Isobel Wellsboro Ar 60-07 59-06
Girls Javelin Throw
1 Coolidge, Emma Wellsboro Ar 91-04 92-08 5
2 Pietrzyk, Alina Wellsboro Ar 86-10 89-07 3
3 Schmitt, Adelaide Williamson 67-07 75-09 1
4 Abel, Scout Williamson 56-04 72-01
5 Patterson, Haley Williamson 69-05 70-07
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Poirier, Jack Wellsboro Ar 11.66 11.83 1 5
2 Good, Elliott Williamson 11.84 12.09 1 3
3 Kelsey, Mason Williamson 12.04 12.13 1 1
4 Smith, Nicholas Wellsboro Ar 12.40 12.50 1
5 Boyce, Dillon Wellsboro Ar 12.56 3
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1 Poirier, Jack Wellsboro Ar 23.91 24.16 1 5
2 Kelsey, Mason Williamson 24.94 24.94 1 3
3 Kaufman, Elias Williamson 26.04 25.48 1 1
4 Good, Elliott Williamson 25.80 25.65 1
5 Boyce, Dillon Wellsboro Ar 25.97 25.75 1
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Lewis, Michael Williamson 57.54 57.48 1 5
2 Fletcher, Aidan Wellsboro Ar 58.39 2 3
3 Kaufman, Elias Williamson 1:01.24 58.96 1 1
4 Mizdail, Kristian Williamson 1:00.14 1:00.19 1
5 Chapman, Chase Williamson 1:02.24 1:04.29 1
Boys 800 Meter Run
1 Neal, Seth Williamson 2:13.20 5
2 Mizdail, Kristian Williamson 2:26.00 2:24.96 3
3 Barnes, Glenn Williamson 2:26.20 2:31.10 1
4 Hultz, Joel Williamson 2:36.20 2:32.42
5 Cloos, Gavin Williamson 2:29.00 2:41.73
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1 Cummings, Owen Williamson 4:44.60 4:44.56 5
2 Neal, Seth Williamson 4:48.66 4:48.83 3
3 Hultz, Joel Williamson 5:42.90 5:40.64 1
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1 Cummings, Owen Williamson 12:55.80 10:43.22 5
2 Guignard, Gabe Wellsboro Ar 13:34.10 12:44.69 3
3 Hultz, Joel Williamson 13:58.40 13:02.16 1
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1 Mead, Jadyn Williamson 25.96 5
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Kerr, Duncan Williamson 45.24 45.03 5
2 Schmitt, Jacob Williamson 48.64 51.48 3
3 Mead, Jadyn Williamson 58.57 1
4 Davis, Breckin Williamson 1:04.16
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Wellsboro Area ‘B’ 47.05 46.79 5
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Williamson ‘A’ 3:56.00 3:56.52 5
2 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 4:22.04 4:15.11
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Wellsboro Area ‘A’ 10:27.41 10:13.91 5
2 Williamson ‘A’ 9:59.60 11:30.18
Boys High Jump
1 Kaufman, Elias Williamson 5-06.00 J5-04.00 4
1 Neal, Seth Williamson 5-06.00 J5-04.00 4
3 Tom, Aden Wellsboro Ar 4-08.00 J5-00.00 1
4 Mosher, Kyle Wellsboro Ar 4-10.00 4-10.00
5 Dominick, Everett Williamson 5-00.00 J4-10.00
— Harlan, Justice Wellsboro Ar 4-10.00 NH
Boys Pole Vault
1 Good, Elliott Williamson 8-00.00 8-06.00 5
2 Wetzel, Spencer Wellsboro Ar 8-00.00 3
3 Cloos, Gavin Williamson 6-06.00 7-06.00 1
— Guignard, Gabe Wellsboro Ar NH
Boys Long Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Poirier, Jack Wellsboro Ar 19-00.00 18-05.75 5
2 Kelsey, Mason Williamson 18-11.75 18-05.50 3
3 Neal, Seth Williamson 19-05.50 18-03.25 1
4 Rudy, Samuel Wellsboro Ar 17-09.25
5 Barnes, Glenn Williamson 15-00.50 15-10.25
Boys Triple Jump
1 Rudy, Samuel Wellsboro Ar 37-09.25 5
2 Kerr, Duncan Williamson 34-07.00 35-09.00 3
3 Schmitt, Jacob Williamson 34-02.50 32-10.25 1
4 Mead, Jadyn Williamson 29-08.25
5 Tom, Aden Wellsboro Ar 30-06.50 29-07.00
Boys Shot Put
1 Harlan, Justice Wellsboro Ar 38-02.00 34-08.00 5
2 Gastrock, Wyatt Wellsboro Ar 34-10.00 33-03.00 3
3 Brown, Joseph Wellsboro Ar 32-02.00 32-06.00 1
4 Tracy, Devan Williamson 36-03.00 29-08.00
5 Butler, Mitchell Wellsboro Ar 27-04.00 27-06.00
Boys Discus Throw
1 Feil, Watson Wellsboro Ar 73-02 87-03 5
2 Dominick, Everett Williamson 95-05 80-01 3
3 Gastrock, Wyatt Wellsboro Ar 76-07 79-04 1
4 Baker, Bryce Williamson 69-00 77-08
5 Brown, Joseph Wellsboro Ar 77-00
Boys Javelin Throw
1 Harlan, Justice Wellsboro Ar 115-11 114-02 5
2 Schmitt, Jacob Williamson 96-10 105-04 3
3 Morey, Noah Wellsboro Ar 110-03 100-04 1
4 Kelsey, Mason Williamson 118-07 97-00
5 Bryant, Kenton Williamson 83-02 85-07
fINAL SCORES
GIRLS
1) Wellsboro Area 76 2) Williamson 69
Boys
1) Williamson 85 2) Wellsboro Area 61