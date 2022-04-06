In the first meet of the season, both the Wellsboro boys and girls track teams fell before Williamson Warrios on Tuesday, April 5.
The Warriors won 105-45 against the boys and 87-62 versus the girls.
According to wellsboroathletics.com, senior Hannah Morey (14.47) and junior Kate DeCamp (14.52) were second and third in the 100m, junior Liliana Cueno (31.39) was second in the 200m, and sophomore Emily Richardson (1:10.99) and sophomore Sara Seeling (1:13.68) were first and third in the 400m.
Junior Madeline Gage (3:00.37) was third in the 800m, Seeling (6:43.36) was second in the 1600m, junior Ella Posada (19.41) was second in the 100m hurdles, and Posada (54.59) and Cueno (55.00) were second and third in the 300m hurdles.
Wellsboro and Williamson had a photo finish in the 4x100m relay with both teams running 56.12. Williamson took the other two, winning the 4x400m in 4:47.92 and the 4x800m in 12:23.35.
The Lady Hornets swept the high jump with freshman Annie Gehman (4-ft, 6), senior Lilly Abadi (4-ft, 4), and senior Sara Abadi (4-ft, 2) taking the top three spots. Senior Emma Owlett (7-ft) won the pole vault, sophomore Isobel Anderegg (13-ft, 8.75) was second in the long jump, and Gehman (30-ft, 10) won the triple jump.
Sophomore Grace Harlan (25-ft) was second in the shot put, sophomore Hannalee Cleveland (63-ft, 2) was third in the discus, and senior Emma Coolidge (95-ft, 5) won the javelin with Alyssa Bisbing (64-ft, 4) in third.
In the boys meet, junior Jack Poirier (11.61) won the 100m and 200m (24.67), freshman Joseph Busch (1:00.99) was 4th in the 400m, freshman Chris Greenawalt (2:44.16) was sixth in the 800m and ninth in 1600m (6:04.85), and freshman Micah Vickery (21.84) was second in the 110m hurdles.
Wellsboro won the 4x100m relay in 45.89. Williamson won the 4x400m (3:50.88) and the 4x800m (10:21.23).
Senior Justice Harlan and junior Kyle Mosher (5-ft, 4) were second and third in the high jump, junior Spencer Wetzel (9-ft, 6) won the pole vault, and Poirier (18-ft, 10.5) and junior Joe Brown (18-ft, 3) were second and third in the long jump.
Harlan (35-ft, 10) and junior Wyatt Gastrock (34-ft, 6) were second and third in the shot put, Gastrock (107-ft, 4) won the discus, and sophomore Watson Feil (119-ft, 8) and sophomore Noah Morey (119-ft, 6) were third and 4th in the javelin.
The teams are back in action next Tuesday, April 12 at Athens.