One of Wellsboro’s all-time greats on the volleyball court has officially found a new college home for at least the next 3 years. Caitlyn Callahan, a 3-time PIAA High School All-State Player of the year, as well as 3-time Offensive Player of the Year, recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division 1 volleyball at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. Callahan signed a full scholarship to play at UNCW after a breakout freshman season at NCAA Division 2 Millersville University, which resulted in numerous awards for the powerful middle hitter and blocker.
Coming out of high school, Callahan was heavily recruited, with both Pitt and Towson leading the way with the larger NCAA Division 1 schools, but she chose instead to sign with Millersville and a coach she was familiar with. Millersville Head coach Brian Smith had worked with Caitlyn since her ninth-grade year when Callahan earned a selection to represent Pennsylvania on the High-Performance Team in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. There, Callahan and her team played against teams from several other states around the country, all with high-quality players, many of whom also went on to play collegiate volleyball at various levels.
Callahan then went on to finish her high school career with 896 kills, 3 Offensive Player of the Year Awards, 3 Pennsylvania All-State Player of the Year Awards, and other various honors.
In her first year at Millersville, covid-19 halted all play, but as a redshirt freshman, Callahan picked up where she left off. Using her first year to train and become bigger, faster, and stronger, Callahan dominated the court both offensively and defensively. She led the PSAC in solo blocks (52) and was 2nd in the PSAC in total blocks (129). Caitlyn was also second in the PSAC in overall scoring with 428.5 total points. When it came to team stats, Callahan was second on the team in kills (314) and third in serving aces with 24. She was named PSAC East Player of the Week in October and earned the PSAC East Rookie of the Year Award. Callahan went on to be named to the All-PSAC eastern Division First-Team and the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team. This honor recognized the top 20 players out of over 800 in the entire Atlantic Region.
At the end of her first full collegiate season, Callahan continued to train but decided that she wanted to test the waters and enter the collegiate transfer portal to shoot for the highest level of competition. “Playing D1 Volleyball was a huge goal of mine coming out of high school,” Callahan said. “I had some opportunities in my junior and senior years, but I decided to sign with Millersville, and it ended up being the right move.” After being in the portal for only a short time, communications and offers started coming in almost immediately for the college standout. Two Division 1 college stood out among the others: The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and The University of North Carolina – Wilmington Seahawks, both Division 1 schools in North Carolina. “I loved both the coaches and the campuses at each school, so that made the decision even harder,” Callahan notes. “However, when it came right down to it, UNCW is in a larger conference with a very competitive schedule. Their academics and athletics are top-notch. It’s also right on the beach, which is really nice.”
Callahan’s busy schedule will begin in May with daily off-season workouts. In July, her team will be hosting camps and clinics for the public for both indoor and beach volleyball, along with preparation for the upcoming season. Preseason training will then go into full swing in August, ending in November or early December. All games are live-streamed on the Seahawk Digital Network or the CAA website.
The Seahawks (NCAA Division 1) play in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), along with teams from William & Mary, Towson, the University of Charleston, Delaware, Elon, Hofstra, and Northeastern. Recently, their non-conference schedule has included Coastal Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Old Dominion, East Carolina, and other national powers. This year, they will play Florida State and UCF (University of Central Florida). “The travel will be a lot different,” Callahan said. “We will be flying a lot more since our conference is large and spread out up and down the east coast. At Millersville, our farthest opponents were three or so hours away, so we traveled in coach busses a lot.”
Looking back, Callahan believes she made the right move by going to Millersville first and then on to UNCW.
“I’m grateful for the opportunities my coaches gave me at Millersville. I was able to play, be successful, and see that I have a huge competitive drive that will help me at the NCAA D1 level,” Callahan said.