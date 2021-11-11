TIOGA — The Galeton Lady Tigers (18-4) played an inspired game against reigning, five-time D4 Class A Champions Canton Lady Warriors (15-3) but were unable to capture the title as they fell in a five-set instant classic to end their season.
The Lady Tigers made a statement out of the gates, as they went blow-for-blow with the Lady Warriors throughout the first half of the first set.
Things remained even at 13-13 as neither team gained more than a two-point lead up to that point.
But Galeton would subsequently show some true grit and built up a 19-15 lead behind Johanna Dickerson and Olivia Rohrbaugh recording some momentum-building blocks during the stretch to gain some much-needed momentum.
Canton would continue to fight back, but Galeton would easily put things away in set one and stun the Canton team with a 25-20 win and a 1-0 set score advantage early.
But the Lady Warriors would refuse to fold, and their Championship merit was on full display in the next two sets as they tried to claw back from an early hole.
Canton would take set two in an extremely competitive bout, with neither team able to pull away as the teams went point-for-point with each other early.
Canton would build a 14-10 lead, but Galeton would fire back as Ali Macensky would record two thunderous, gym-shaking kills to narrow things back to 15-13 and spark the Lady Tigers’ energy.
Canton would continue to keep Galeton at bay and hold a small lead, but Galeton would tie things up at 21 as Macensky would once again take over with another two clutch kills and force Canton to take a timeout.
Canton would find a way to close things out after some readjustments coming out of the break and went on a 4-2 run to end the set and even things at 1-1.
Canton would continue to scratch and claw, and in the third set took a convincing 25-18 win that flipped the script on the Galeton team.
The Lady Tigers now found themselves on the ropes with their season in the balance, needing to win all three remaining sets to take home the title.
They would respond beautifully in the ensuing set, and with all the pressure on the Lady Tigers, they put together their most impressive set of the night in a 25-21 win to even things out at 2-2 and force a game-deciding fifth set for the District 4 A Title.
During the set, Macensky and Rohrbaugh took over with their backs against the wall.
The tandem recorded eight kills in the set and at one point Rohrbaugh would score four straight points for her team as they separated themselves from Canton and force a final set.
With the set score all knotted up, there was a tangible tension in the gym and Galeton would come out with an abundance of energy early that would slightly stun the normally stalwart group for Canton.
After some back and forth early, Galeton would build what seemed to be a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, as Rohrbaugh and Macensky carried over their stellar play from set four into the fifth as they combined for five points as they roared out to an 11-6 lead.
But Canton would make an impressive rally late and went on an improbably 9-2 run to end the contest as Williams would go on a tear that included three kills down the stretch to help her team claim their fifth-straight District 4 Class A Titles in a five-set thriller by a score of 15-13 and a set score of 3-2.
Galeton did almost every necessary to pull off the upset and claim the title, but the late run from Canton spoiled their chances as they came up just short for the second consecutive year.
They were led by one of the best performances in the entire District 4 Playoffs by junior Rohrbaugh.
The junior outside hitter was the most impressive player on the court in both final matches as she racked up a team-high in kills with 19 and digs with 28 while also providing some strength at the net with two blocks and will be a player to watch during her senior season.
Also with a huge night was Macensky, who was also incredible in the effort and nearly unstoppable at the net racking up kills off some brutal swings and blocking four shots while affecting many more.
She ended her day with 15 kills, a team-high four blocks, 17 digs, and an ace for her team and is another returning for Galeton team who should be feared in the upcoming season.
Dickerson was also solid in the second-place finish for Galeton, as the setter was able to put the ball where it needed to be to feed her intimidating hitters as she had a team-high 18 assists to go along with 12 digs, seven kills, and three big blocks.
Senior Lauren Sauley had a team-high 22 assists with two kills and 19 digs while Mikayla Schott added 10 digs, Bailee Holleran added eight digs and freshman Eve Cole was solid serving the ball and added an ace and three digs.
Though Galeton came up just short, they proved that they can hang with any team in District 4 and will return a roster ladened with a mix of young and old talent that should have them competing for titles not only next season but the foreseeable future.
They graduate three seniors in Sauley, Holleran and Schott who all played pivotal roles on the team this season, but will return everyone else on their roster including Macensky and Rohrbaugh who have been some of the most impressive players in the area over this past season.