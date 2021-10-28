GALETON — In a rematch from the season-opening Williamson Volleyball Tournament, the Galeton Lady Tigers (16-3) made a huge statement against the Williamson Lady Warriors (12-5) here on Saturday, Oct. 23 as they emphatically swept their opponent 3-0 by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-20 for their 16th victory of the season.
“With these girls, they got it in their heads that this season is theirs,” Galeton Head Coach Jess Green said. “They’re ready to play and go to Districts, they’ve got their minds set on wanting to win.”
The will to win was apparent during the win, and they looked like a team hitting their stride as their regular season is coming to a close and the playoffs are right around the corner.
“This was a really good win,” Galeton’s Olivia Rohrbaugh said. “Especially because this is the team we had to beat in the (Williamson) Tournament. So taking them in three was big for us. We all played together as a team, which I especially like in a big match.”
Before the game, the coaching staff took the time to recognize Mikayla Schott for reaching 500 digs and Lauren Sauley for breaking the school dig record during their previous contest in Northern Potter on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
During the contest, the Galeton girls were able to carry that momentum into their play, as they jumped all over Williamson to open up the contest with an 8-3 run that was spearheaded by some impressive plays for Alli Macensky, which were set up by precise passing throughout the set, who hit the ball potently in the win.
“We were expecting them to be scrappy for sure,” Macesnky said. “To win in three is pretty good because that last set got close and we were nervous.”
Williamson would chip away at the lead after a timeout, but the Galeton girls would take advantage of errors and be focused in at the start, winning nearly every long volley during the set.
The Lady Warriors closed the gap to 13-8 after a Riley Sergeant kills at the net and an ace from Taylor Rae Jones, but it wasn’t enough as Galeton was stout at the net defensively that led to them closing things out on a 12-6 run to go up 1-0.
In the second set, Williamson was able to jump out to a 3-1 lead on a few errors from Galeton, but things would remain tight in the opening portion with the score tied up at 6 apiece after an impressive block for outside hitter Olivia Rohrbaugh and a handful of other plays that kept her team from falling behind.
They would then rally, scoring the next six points with the hitting for the Galeton girls still looking crisp.
They would finish the set off 25-14 and Rohrbaugh stepped up big as they took a 2-0 lead and complete control of the contest through two sets. She would be honored moments later in the opening points of the third set as she reached 700 digs as just a junior.
“It feels awesome,” Rohrbaugh said of reaching the mark. “Since I’m just a junior, I’m hoping I can just keep going but it’s really big for me to have the team support me because they’re just as excited too.”
In the final set, Williamson looked much more focused as they jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but Galeton showed some true resilience down the stretch.
They would slowly chip away at the lead, and Schott recorded an incredible four aces and seven straight service points for Galeton to storm from behind to take an 18-14.
“When we’re down I just feel more motivated to just get it over,” Schott said. “I just wanted the serves to be good so we can catch up.”
Williamson’s Jones would come up with a nice play as she reversed the floor on a hit from the left side to close it to 18-15, but the Lady Tigers would close things out on the back of four Rohrbaugh aces to pick up the 25-20 win and pick up their third win in a row.
In the win, Galeton got production from nearly everyone, and with the loss of setter Johanna Dickerson for the playoffs due to transfer rules making her ineligible to play, they ran some different lineups that proved effective in preparation.
Dickerson had two kills and seven assists in the contest and her distribution will be a big hit for a team with District Title aspirations.
Macesnky led the way attacking, racking up 12 kills to go along with her four blocks, four aces and six digs.
Rohrbaugh was also dominant, especially at the net and serving where she racked up four blocks and seven aces while also adding nine kills.
Galeton recorded an impressive eight blocks on the night as opposed to Williamson having none that was pivotal in the Lady Tigers jumping all over Williamson during the contest.
“Blocking is really, really important,” Macesnky said. “Even just getting a touch on it helps the passer and stuff.”
Schott had herself a game and was zoned in serving during the contest as she also added seven aces while also adding two kills and six digs and is playing some of her best volleyball heading into the final stretch of the year.
“I think this win gives up a lot of confidence,” Schott said. “We can play well and do good in Districts with this team.”
Freshman Eve Cole added four kills, three digs, and one assist while Chloe Fuller added four digs, and Bailee Holleran also added two digs in the effort.
“It’s a great feeling for us because we’ve got so many players that are versatile,” Green said. “They can play anywhere you need them to be and they can step up to the plate and do whatever I need them to do.”
For Williamson, they were led in kills by freshman Joelle Stephens, who has picked up a much bigger role with libero Adelaide Schmitt out with an injury, led her team in attacking with five kills.
Jones added four kills while Grace Stephens, Riley Sargent, and Kaylee Sargent each had two kills as well.
Sophia Medina, Riley Sargent, and Bailee Smith each chipped in three aces while Joelle Stephens and Grace Stephens added two aces.
Grace Stephens led her team in digs with 11 and in assists with 12 in a tough matchup for Williamson who struggled to contend with the height and blocking prowess of the Galeton squad.
The Galeton Lady Tigers will have a chance to end their season on a four-game win streak as they will host Port Allegany on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
“We have a little bit of swagger, however, we try to keep a level head,” Green said. “You never know day-to-day and game-game what things will change. So we just try to keep a level head and go in and play the best game we can and hope for a victory.”
Williamson still has two games left on the docket as they take on Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. and Sugar Valley Rural on the road on Thursday, Oct. 28.
After a disappointing finish to last season where they fell in the District 4 Class A finals, Galeton looks like a team on the rise and hopes to build on the marquee win as they head into the playoffs with a ton of confidence.
“I think we can take it even further,” Rohrbaugh said. “We proved that we could, we just got to keep playing like we did tonight.”
They were able to finish off their regular season with a sweep of Port Allegay on Tuesday, Oct. 26 by scores of 29-27, 25-20 and 25-9 to capture a 17-3 record on the season.
The Lady Tigers were led by Macensky with 13 kills, three blocks and 11 digs while Rohrbaugh had nine kills, one assists, 14 digs and three aces for Galeton.
Dickerson had eight assists and nine digs, Sauley added 13 assists and 12 digs, Schott recorded 10 digs, Cole added six digs, Holleran added two digs and Chloe Fuller also had three aces in the victory.
Galeton’s next contest will be at the Williamson High School for the District 4 Class A Playoffs where they will likely emerge as the number two seed on Saturday, Oct. 30.
If the seeding holds, they will most likely face off with the Northeast Bradford team in the Semifinals.
Galeton will look to capture a District Title after falling short in the finals just one season ago to the Canton Lady Warriors.