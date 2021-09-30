The Galeton volleyball team (7-2) may have stumbled out the gates to start their week with a 3-1 loss to Coudersport on Thursday, Sept 23, but bounced back in a big way against CV on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Port Allegany on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to claim their seventh victory in back-to-back sweeps.
Against Coudersport, junior Alli Macensky gave a strong effort with 17 kills, three blocks, and 10 digs, but it wasn’t enough to get the win as they fell in four sets and after falling in the first set 25-21 won the second set by a score of 25-17 to even things up.
The Lady Falcons of Coudersport would then convincingly win the next two by scores of 25-16 and 25-15 to end the five-game win streak for the Lady Tigers.
Also with strong games in the loss were senior Lauren Sauley who recorded 22 digs and Olivia Rohrbaugh who notched 18 digs and nine kills in the effort.
In their next contest, Galeton swept CV by scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-8 in an emphatic bounce-back game.
Galeton made quick work of the Lady Indians and were led by nine kills from Macensky, seven from Rohrbaugh and five from Johanna Dickerson.
Dickerson added an impressive nine aces on the night while Rohrbaugh and Mikayla Schott each had seven in an impressive serving night for the Lady Tigers that featured 32 total aces.
Sauley also chipped in 13 assists in the win as well with four digs.
In their final contest of the week, Galeton hosted Port Allegany and came up with another sweep by scores of 25-13, 24-23 and 25-10 for their seventh victory of the year.
Macensky once again led in kills with 13 and added one block five digs and three aces.
Rohrbaugh turned in her normally strong day of five kills, five digs and six aces while Dickerson chipped in a team-high 14 assists.
Sauley added eight assists and nine digs while Schott had 10 digs on the night.
Eve Cole added eight digs and Bailee Holleran also added four digs and three kills in the win.
Sauley now moves just one dig away from the 500 career-dig accomplishment while junior Macensky has inched closer to the 500 kill mark as she sits just 10 kills away from the plateau as well.
Both will most likely be reached in their home contest on Thursday, Sept. 30 as they host the Northern Potter volleyball team at 7:30 p.m. with a chance to reach the marks in front of their home crowd.