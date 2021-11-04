TIOGA — The Galeton Lady Tigers (18-3) came away with a convincing first-round District 4 Class A victory here on Saturday, Oct. 30 where they pummelled the Sugar Valley Rural Lady Phoenix team (7-4) in a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-12 to punch their ticket to the District 4 Class A Finals on Thursday, Nov. 4 where they will face off with the Canton Lady Warriors (12-3) for a chance at the title.
Galeton will be competing in the Class A Finals against Canton for the second-straight season, and with many returning players who were there last season, the program is quickly moving in an upward trajectory despite being one of the smallest schools in the area.
“It means a lot,” Head Coach Jess Green said of the confidence lift the first-round win and making back-to-back District Finals gives her team. “It gives them a lot of confidence that just because we are from a small school, that as long as you put your mind to it, and you work hard, you can accomplish anything.”
Galeton flexed their muscles early in the matchup showing no signs of intimidation on the big stage, as they ran up the score in the first set to 10-3 quickly behind some strong play as a unit.
Some lapses in concentration and execution allowed the Lady Phoenix to close the gap to 16-9, but some strong swings from junior Alli Macensky and some impressive plays from Johanna Dickerson would help them cruise to a 25-18 win in the first set.
Dickerson, whose eligibility was up in the air for Galeton with being a transfer from Oswayo Valley heading into the matchup, was cleared to play and she was able to turn in an impressive performance on the court despite all of the adversity leading into the game.
“It was a lot of work and waiting to hear,” Dickerson said. “It means a lot to be able to play for them.”
Dickerson went through hearings and appeal processes just to gain eligibility for the playoffs, and after last season where the Galeton team was without one of their best players on the biggest stage, it was a huge lift to get the news that she would be able to compete.
“We didn’t even know if we would have Johanna today,” Green said. “We didn’t know until Thursday, she was finally approved and we have been going back and forth between plan A and plan B. Last year we went into the Finals and not having one of our starters due to sickness threw us off, so the team has been preparing and planning for any adversity that comes their way.”
Dickerson finished the contest with nine kills, 14 assists, seven digs, one ace, and one block in an extremely effective performance in the win.
Galeton continued their strong play in the second set, where they took a 2-0 lead in a 25-16 win that featured a stellar outing from Macensky who made big plays at the net throughout the help her team to build another early lead of 10-3 after jetting out to a 7-0 advantage to open the game.
Sugar Valley would fight back, but it wasn’t enough as Galeton closed things out with some strong serving where Olivia Rohrbaugh and Eve Cole both had some well-placed aces that helped them take the win.
In the final set, Galeton cleaned up some of their errors as they ironed out the kinks and put away the Lady Phoenix in a 25-12 win where they hit their stride to complete the 3-0 sweep and set the rematch against the Canton Lady Warriors.
Macesnky finished the game with a team-high 12 kills to go with two digs and two aces while Rohrbaugh turned in her usual well-rounded night of 11 digs, eight kills and an incredible team-high nine aces in a superb serving display.
Senior setter Lauren Sauley led her team with 18 assists and was key in setting up her strong outside hitters while Cole added a strong three aces on the night and looked extremely comfortable pinpointing her serve against the Sugar Valley team.
Baillie Holleran added four kills and Mikayla Schott also added seven digs in the winning effort for the Galeton Lady Tigers.
Besides stretches of impressive play, there were some mental lapses for Galeton that will need to be fixed for a team known to sometimes play down to their opponents, something that can’t happen against Canton.
“We just need to pay attention and stay focused,” Macensky said of some of the sloppy play throughout. “We need to be awake at all times.”
They may have gotten away with some mistakes against Sugar Valley, but in their next matchup, they will face the Canton team who will capitalize on them if they don’t bring their best effort with them in the finals.
“We saw them and beat them in the Williamson Tournament, but I know both teams have had all season to get better,” Green said. “But I feel like they can do it. They’ll step up to the challenge.”
After the win, an air of confidence was with the team, and despite falling to Canton last season there is no one on the Lady Tigers roster who is scared of the moment, or the reigning District 4 Class A Champs.
“I think it will be a good game,” Macensky said of the matchup with Canton. “They have a good defense but we have good hitters and good defense as well.”
When asked if she thought her team would come away with a victory against Canton on Thursday night in Williamson, the junior standout smiled and responded with a simple, “Oh yeah”.
Though many around District 4 haven’t seen the Lady Tigers play this season, they walk into the matchup with a wealth of confidence and swagger that will help them to push Canton to the brink and try to possibly come away with the title and a spot in the State Playoffs.
“We just have to play our game,” Green said. “We figure out what needs to be tweaked, play-by-play.”
Galeton will take on Canton for the District 4 Class A Championship on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Williamson at 5 p.m.