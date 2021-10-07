Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Galeton Volleyball
Alli Macensky
Junior Galeton volleyball player Alli Macensky has made her mark on the Galeton volleyball program and in her last week of play. She not only recorded her 500th kill as just a junior, but also led her team to a 2-0 record with set-scores of 6-0.
In their first matchup, both Lauren Sauley and Macensky reached their major milestones with Macensky getting there in the third set of play.
During the evening, Macensky was dominant as she recorded 12 kills, four kills and four digs in a dominant sweep over Northern Potter.
In their next contest, the junior continued to roll as she recorded nine kills, an impressive 11 aces, five digs and three assists.
For her performance for the Galeton volleyball team, Macensky is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.