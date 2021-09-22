Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Williamson Volleyball
Kaylee Sargent
As the Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team continues to excel, senior captain Kaylee Sargent has cemented herself as the do-it-all player on her team and has helped them to a 4-1 record this season.
In her last two contests, Williamson beat an extremely talented Northeast team where Sargent had seven kills, one ace, three blocks and 15 digs in the effort.
She followed that up by helping her team to a 3-0 sweep over CV in their very next contest and for her help in propelling the Lady Warriors to a 4-1 record, Sargent is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.