Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Galeton Volleyball
Olivia Rohrbaugh
Junior Galeton volleyball player Olivia Rohrbaugh has been one of the best in the area on the hardwood all season long and on the biggest stage thus far, came through in a big way for her team in the District 4 Playoffs.
Rohrbaugh tallied eight kills and was a force at the net while also showing off her serving game as she diced up her opponent to the tune of an incredible nine aces.
She also had a team-high in digs and the versatile outside hitter did it all to get her team into the D4 Finals.
For her performance in the playoffs this past week, Rohrbaugh is this week’s Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.