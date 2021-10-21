Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Week
Williamson volleyball
Taylor Rae Jones
In a contest where the Williamson Lady Warriors were heavy underdogs against the powerhouse Canton squad, no player came up bigger than sophomore middle hitter Taylor Rae Jones.
The junior showed no fear against the sixth ranked Class A team in the state and put together a statline of 20 kills, two aces, six blocks and 34 digs and completely took over in the deciding set to pull off the five set upset.
She continued her strong play in a sweep against Sayre, where she added eight kills, one block and 11 digs in a sweep.
For her part in taking down Canton and her play throughout the week, Jones is this week’s Gazette Female Ahlete of the Week.