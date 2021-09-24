The Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team (3-4) were unable to pick up a win at home on Thursday, Sept. 23 as they dropped their second straight contest with Williamsport sweeping them 3-0.
The Williamsport girls came out of the gates swinging as they pummelled the Lady Hornets in the first set of play by a score of 25-12. But the Lady Hornets wouldn’t go quietly as they played much better in the ensuing two sets.
They would push Williamsport to the limit in the second set of play, falling late with Williamsport needing to score 26 to put them away by a slim score of 26-24.
In the final set of play, Williamsport would close the door on the tenacious Wellsboro girls as they finished things off with a 25-18 win and the 3-0 sweep.
Despite the loss, senior Emma Owlett continued to impress as she led her team in attacking with eight kills on the night.
Freshman Christina Logsdon was a force at the net once again as she racked up a team-high five blocks on the night to go with her six kills.
Junior Maddi Bordas had 11 assists and 43 ball handling attempts to go with her three kills while Olivia Servatius and freshman Emily Starkweather each had one ace for the Lady Hornets.
Wellsboro, who now sits at 3-4 and in third in the Northern Tier League Large School Division, will need to bounce back to keep pace with the top two teams as they face Coudersport on Monday, Sept. 27 on the road at 7:30 p.m. who are coming off a huge win over the Galeton Lady Tigers.
That game is followed by another daunting matchup with the Canton Lady Warriors (4-0) on Tuesday, Sept. 28 on the road at 7:30 p.m. against the undefeated, defending District 4 Class A Champions.