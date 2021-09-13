The Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team (1-1) split games to open the 2021-2022 season as they fell in a 3-0 sweep to Northeast Bradford (2-0) while picking up a 3-2 set-score victory over Cowanesque Valley (0-2).
In their first game of the year against Northeast Bradford on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Lady Hornets were unable to pick up a victory as the Lady Panthers won the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and the third set by a score of 25-14.
Wellsboro was led by Madaline Bordas, who had 10 assists, freshman Christina Logsdon, who recorded a team-high four blocks, Emma Owlett, who had five kills, and Brianna Smith, who led her team in digs with 10 on the day.
In their next action, Wellsboro had a much more favorable outcome, with the Wellsboro team getting their first victory of the year in a 3-2 win over CV on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Lady Indians took the first set by a score of 25-20, but the Wellsboro team would battle back and win the second set by a score of 26-24 and the third set by a score of 25-23.
The CV team would bounce back in the fourth set with a 25-23 win, and with every set being decided by less than five points, the final one would be no different with Wellsboro pulling out the win in 15-12 victory to close the door on the CV girls.
Wellsboro received another strong outing from Owlett who led her team in kills with 15, while Olivia Servatius and Meredith Brownlee both had five aces as well.
Freshman Logsdon had another strong day with four blocks and Smith once again led in digs with eight on the day.
Bordas turned in another double-digit assist game with 18 as the Hornets picked up their first victory of the year and moved to 1-1 on the season.
Wellsboro’s next contest is against South Williamsport on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.