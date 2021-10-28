The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties continued its domination of the volleyball court with a decisive victory over South Williamsport Oct. 23.
During a Pink-Out match, the Liberty team downed South Williamsport by 25-17 in the first set, bringing its record to 15-3-2.
That was as close as South Williamsport got.
The second set saw the North Penn-Liberty squad jump out to a 10-1 lead before South Williamsport called a time out. Returning to court, North Penn-Liberty continued to roll to a 25-7 win.
Taking the court for the third set, the team’s confidence was evident in their stance, their faces and their play.
The team again ripped out to an 11-1 lead before South Williamsport called a time-out. Returning to play, Liberty accelerated to a 17-1 lead before a second time-out was called by their opponent.
After that, South Williamsport secured a point, then Liberty, then South Williamsport before Liberty tacked on two more and South Williamsport its fourth point.
But that was it for the visitors. The Lady Mountains gained control of the serve and kept going to a 25-4 victory to win the match.
“We served well. We had some good defense,” said Coach Mitch Stetter. “We generated some nice offense, too.”
Sophomore Payton Chapel and senior Emerald Walker controlled the court, while Saige Lehman consistently provided good serves.
“I’m happy with the season so far. I hope they keep moving in the direction they’re going and have a nice playoff season,” he said.
This week will be a challenging one as North Penn-Liberty faces three tough opponents, said Stetter: at Towanda (6-7) on Tuesday, Wyalusing (13-5) at home Wednesday and at Athens (6-6) Thursday. All matches begin at 6 p.m.
“Those are hot teams that are still in playoff contention,” Stetter said. “We need to make sure we are up to speed and don’t drop it.”