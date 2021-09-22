The Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team (4-1) picked up their fourth win and third victory in a row as they topped Northeast Bradford on Saturday, Sept. 18, and CV on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in back-to-back sweeps.
The Williamson girls made a statement in their victory over NEB, who is considered one of the better teams in the league, as they swept the Lady Panthers away in convincing fashion with set scores of 25-16, 25-21 ns 25-21.
Senior Kaylee Sargent played a spectacular part in the win, as she did a bit of everything coming up with seven kills, two aces, three blocks, and 15 digs in the win.
Also with a big game was Riley Sargent, who also had seven kills while adding a team-high five blocks on the night.
Taylor Rae Jones was also strong defensively adding a team-high 27 digs and chipping in three kills as well.
Libero Adelaide Schmitt added 23 digs and junior Grace Stephens had a team-high 23 assists in the third win for the Lady Warriors this season.
Williamson followed up their big win with yet another sweep over CV on Tuesday, Sept. 21 by scores of 25-19, 25-23, and 25-13 as they continue to roll through their 2021-2022 schedule.
Riley Sargent led the team in kills with nine with Jones added five kills and 18 digs in the win.
Schmitt was able to come up with a team-high 23 digs while sophomore Bailiee Smith also had 21 digs in the contest.
Stephens led the charge with 17 assists for the Williamson setter and the Lady Warriors took another win home and moved into second place in the Northern Tier League standings, just a game behind the Canton Lady Warriors (4-0).
Williamson will look to continue to steam-roll through their competition as they host Athens on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Northern Potter on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. as they look to extend their win-streak.