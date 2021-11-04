WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team (12-7) put together a gritty performance on the hardwood here against the Wyalusing Lady Rams (14-6) on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in the District 4 Class 2A Semifinals, but were unable to come out with a win as they were swept in three sets in a much closer match than the score would infer.
The Lady Warriors were bested by scores of 25-21, 25-20, and 25-22 and held leads of three or more points in both of the final two sets, but were unable to get over the hump without one of their best players and libero in Adelaide Schmitt lost to injury earlier in the year.
The Lady Rams would survive an extremely competitive match with one of the young and up-and-coming teams in the Northern Tier League.
“I’m incredibly proud of the girls tonight,” Williamson Head Coach Lenore Schmitt said. “We had some communications errors that cost us some key points tonight. But that happened throughout and we were able to bounce back and we had the passing we needed tonight and I’m just extremely proud of our hustle tonight.”
There were many opportunities for the young Williamson team to fold throughout the evening, with the Lady Rams jumping on them early in the first set to build a 15-10 lead, but as would be the theme for the night, the Lady Warriors would continue to fight back.
After a timeout, Williamson came out on fire with Rylie Sargent seemingly willing her team back into contention with three kills and one block that were set up by some strong passing from Gracie Stephens from the setter position that helped them close the gap to 16-14.
But the Lady Rams showed the same fight throughout the night, and each time adversity hit the Lady Rams would find a way to claw back and take control.
They would bolster their lead back up to 20-15 and after some back-and-forth throughout the final few points, would close the set out on a Karissa Brown kill to take a 25-21 set win and a 1-0 lead.
The second set was opened by an extremely energetic and aggressive Williamson team pushing out to a big lead, with Williamson once again getting a superb effort from senior Rylie Sargent who racked up three kills and a block as the Lady Warriors built a 6-2 lead.
Williamson would continue to play well at the net, and Taylor Rae Jones would come up with back-to-back blocks that would be followed by a Bailee Smith ace that would force the Lady Rams to burn a timeout down 9-4.
Williamson would continue to dictate the pace of the set in the middle section of the set, with Jones doing a bit of everything with an impressive kill from the backline that helped to build the lead to 14-7.
But much like in the first set when down, the Wyalusing girls would rally down the stretch.
The Lady Rams would outscore 18-6 down the final stretch of play to claim set two by a score of 25-20 and were led by a mix of extremely strong hustle plays, serving and some Williamson errors that allowed them to take a commanding 2-0 set lead.
The Lady Rams would lead for a majority of the third set, but Williamson would find a way to take control late and capture their first lead since the midway point of the second set on yet another Riley Sargent kill.
Williamson would build their lead up to 20-17, but once again the Lady Rams would find a way to close things out as they finished on an 8-2 run that gave them a spot in the District 4 Class 2A title game against the reigning champion NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Williamson fought extremely hard despite being swept, and the loss of Adelaide Schmitt saw the team slump late in the year who were peaking before she went down with an injury that ended her season against Canton.
“We had started to hit a stride when the libero got hurt,” Coach Schmitt said. “The team was working as a unit together at that point and they had that unsaid communication… Losing our libero took us a couple of weeks to adjust to that and decide what would be our game plan going forward and tonight, I couldn’t be more proud of the plan we put in place and the team coming together without our libero.”
The Lady Warriors were coming off a three-game win streak that was capped off by an improbable sweep of Canton but finished the season on a three-game skid that ended in the D4 Playoffs.
But against a talented Wyalusing team, they were able to fight until the end and the resilience shown by the young squad was something that the coaching staff will hang their hat on in the future as the Lady Warriors have one of the brightest futures for any area volleyball team.
“It speaks to the resilience of this team,” Coach Schmitt said. “They come to practice every day, they watch the film and they have their journals and we talk about a game plan. They watch their opponents, they critique themselves and reflex and try to improve and that shows our resilience this year and I think they understand this is a thinking game as well.”
Though the Lady Warriors lose some firepower next season with the loss of seniors Riley Sargent and Kaylee Sargent who both played pivotal roles for their team this season, Williamson is poised to bounce back even better and return to being not only a force in the Northern Tier League but the entirety of District 4 volleyball.
“Absolutely,” Coach Schmitt said of Williamson becoming a powerhouse once again. “I believe in this program, I believe in these girls. They’re hard workers and they do anything you ask them to do and they rise to standard and they have nowhere to go but up from here and tonight.”
Williamson was led by senior Rylie Sargent who tallied a team-high 10 kills to go along with two big blocks and one ace on the night. Fellow senior Kaylee Sargent also added one kill with the two seniors being steadfast on and off the court for the Lady Warriors all season long.
“I just want to thank our seniors,” Coach Schmitt said. “Me as a new coach last year, that’s a hard transition. But they bought into everything that they were doing to build this and they gave themselves over to mentor the younger players and give them ownership and take ownership of what their legacy was.”
The young players on the squad grew up quickly for the Lady Warriors, none more so than Jones who had a big night as well with eight kills and two big blocks that included some impressive highlight plays throughout.
Grace Stephens added two kills and an ace, Joelle Stephens had two kills and Smith also had an ace in the effort as the young core will look to take the next step in the 2022 season.