TIOGA -- The Williamson Lady Warriors volleyball team (5-1) have torn through their past four contests of the 2021-2022 season, with the Athens Lady Wildcats (1-3) being their latest victim in a 3-0 dominant sweep on Thursday, Sept. 23, pushing their set win-streak to 12 in a row.
“I think we focused on our passing because a lot of our hits came from the first pass,” Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones said. “It was first pass, then set and then kill. So the passing was huge.”
The passing was orchestrated by junior setter Grace Stephens, who in just three sets racked up 50 ball handling attempts with 20 assists and 13 digs, and was playing chess throughout the game with the Athens defense, who never were able to overcome the precise effort by the Williamson girls.
“Our passing has been 90% of our improvement,” Stephens said. “Now that we’ve learned our passes, we can set the ball quicker and more efficiently.”
The passing prowess was in full display for the junior, who has already put up 93 assists in just six games and has shown improvement in nearly every game this season.
The Lady Warriors were without one of their senior standouts in Kaylee Sargent, who rolled her ankle in their previous contest with The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians, but were able to overcome the change in their lineup and played a nearly flawless game with impressive passing and hitting that picked apart the defense for Athens on their way to a sweep.
Both freshman Joelie Stephens and sophomore Bailee Smith were able to step up in a big way and fill in some of the production they would normally get from their injured senior.
“I’m so proud of them,” Williamson Head Coach Lenore Schmitt said. “They all stepped up, senior leader Kaylee (Sargent), being out and we had to adjust. That was Tuesday night, and making changes and bringing on a younger player to that starting lineup, I think it says a lot about the overall versatility of the team.”
Despite not having one of their only two seniors on the team, they would seamlessly fill the role and come out with the victory.
In the first set of play, Athens got out to a quick 3-0 lead, but Williamson would rally back and with the score tied at 12 when the Lady Warriors would begin to click.
They would go on a 9-0 run that was headlined by devastating serving, especially by Grace Stephens, and they would finish things off after a few long volleys for a 25-17 win.
“When I’m in the zone, I’m kind of just tuning everything out,” Stephens said of her serving game. “And that’s when I can place it wherever I want.”
Stephens had a game-high five aces and even when she didn’t score, she caused mass confusion on the Athens defense with her accuracy.
In the second set, there would be much less parody, as crisp passing and some devastating kills from Jones pushed them to a decisive 25-13 win.
In the final set of play, it was more of the same, as Grace Stephens once again played impressively and was pinpointing serves throughout.
Also serving well was senior Riley Sargent, who picked up two of her three aces in the final set as Williamson won 25-13 with Jones landing a devastating shot from the front-left of the net across the Athens defense to put an exclamation point in the sweep.
“I just try to get on top of the ball,” Jones said of her strong night hitting the ball. “Just focus on hitting it over and try to mark smart plays.”
Jones led the way in attacking with seven kills to go with her one ace, two blocks and 12 digs in the win.
Senior Riley Sargent also had a strong night and was a force at the net with eight blocks while also adding five kills and three aces.
Also with three kills was freshman Bailee Smith while Adelaide Schmitt added two kills and 23 digs. Freshman Joelie Stephens stepped in for an injured Kaylee Sargent for one kill, 12 digs and one assist.
The 5-1 Lady Warriors have put the league on notice, and now according to the MaxPreps.com Pennsylvania Class AA Volleyball ranking, sit as the sixth-best team in the state.
“I love the confidence they have in each other in the moments on the court,” Coach Schmitt said. “But it’s one game at a time and it does feel good (to be ranked) but it’s incredibly early in the season.”
Williamson will look to continue to roll as they host Troy on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. with a chance to win their fifth-straight game.