The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team (10-2-1) came up with two more wins over the past week as they survived a battle with the Wellsboro Lady Hornets (6-8) in a four-set win on Thursday, Oct. 7, and also came up with a sweep over Northeast Bradford (9-4) on Tuesday, Oct. 12 as they start to close in on a Northern Tier League title once again.
In their first matchup against their rival Wellsboro Lady Hornets, Liberty fell behind early with Wellsboro taking the first set by a score of 25-22, but were able to rally back in the next three sets to take home a win after an intense matchup between the two teams.
Liberty won the second set by a score of 25-20 and started to roll in the third as they completely dominated the matchup in a 25-9 win.
What looked like it might be a knockout punch in the fourth set, the Wellsboro team was able to fight admirably but the powerhouse Liberty team was able to survive a down-to-the-wire set as they won in extra points by a score of 26-24.
In the win, Sophomore Payton Chapel had a stellar outing recording 11 kills to go along with one ace, one block, and three digs for the Lady Mounties.
Also with 11 kills was Darby Stetter, who was also able to record a team-high four aces, a team-high 16 digs, added one block and two assists.
Abby Pequignot had a team-high 22 assists with 75 ball-handling attempts and Megan Spohn, Saige Lehman and Andrea Tumminello each recorded double-digit digs in the win for the Lady Mounties.
In their next contest, the Liberty girls played their only contest against Northeast Bradford (9-4) who has been one of the better teams in the league but once again completely dominated as they took down the Lady Panthers in four sets to claim their 10th win of the 2021-2022 season.
Liberty, who was challenged in their matchup against Wellsboro, came out with a much more impressive effort against NEB as they used a 19-1 run to start the first set to go up 1-0 on the back of a 25-4 win.
Stetter turned in her normally well-rounded game with nine kills and 11 digs while Chapel continues to be one of the most important players for the Lady Mounties as she was able to control the front line against an aggressive and tall NEB team and came up with seven blocks on the night.
She also chipped in eight kills and fellow net-protector Emerald Walker was able to add two blocks as well.
Lightner had a team-high 13 digs as well for the Liberty girls as they keep their perfect league record (8-0) intact heading into the final junction of the season as they sit in complete control of the NTL heading into their final stretch of schedule.
Liberty will now have a full slate of games this week as they host Athens on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., travel to Hoseheads on Saturday, Oct. 16 for a tournament, and then finish things off with a home contest against Wellsboro on Tuesday, Oct. 19, this time on their home floor.