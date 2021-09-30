The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team (5-1-1) continued their dominant start to the season over the past week, winning in sweeps over Toy on Sat. Sept. 25 and Sayre on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to push them to their fifth victory and continue their undefeated mark in league play (4-0) on the season.
After being laid off for nearly a week, there could have been rust on a new-look version of one of the most dominant teams in the entire Northern Tier League, but they picked up right where they left off as they continue to extend their lead in the Large School Division where they unblemished 4-0 mark is leaps and bounds above the rest of the division.
Against Troy, Liberty not only won but completely dominated the matchup against the Lady Trojans and only allowed more than 10 points for the Troy girls in one of the three sets in the sweep.
Liberty took the first two sets of the match by convincing scores of 25-4 and 25-8 and despite an improved effort from the Troy girls in an elimination situation, it wasn’t enough to stop the powerhouse Lady Mounties who finished things off by a score of 25-12.
In the win, Dary Stetter and Saige Lehman led the team in attacking with nine and five kills respectively.
Defensively, Stetter and Lehman were equally effective as they both recorded team-highs in digs with 10 each in just three sets of play.
Leading the way at the net were Payton Chel and Emerald Walker who were each able to record a block on the night.
Sophomore Megan Spohn was able to give out 12 assists while Alexia Kshir also added 11 assists in the sweep for NP-Liberty. Sophomore McKenna Lightner also added seven digs while Andrea Tumminello also had three digs in a well-rounded performance for Liberty early in the season.
In their final matchup of the week, the Sayre Lady Redskins (1-4) were powerless against the NP-Liberty girls as the Lady Mounties picked up the sweep in the victory.