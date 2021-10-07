The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team (7-1-1) outlasted the Canton Lady Warriors (5-1) in a five-set clash between the two top teams in their respective divisions in the Northern Tier League as the Lady Mounties made a huge statement win.
In the first set, the Warriors gave the Liberty girls all they could handle in a back-and-forth bout that saw them build a 20-15 lead over the Lady Mounties early.
The Liberty team would rally, as they outscored the Canton team 10-3 in the final portion of the set to take a 1-0 lead in a 25-23 victory.
In the second, Canton came out with an abundance of energy and buried Liberty early on their way to a 25-18 win to tie things up at 1-1.
With the contest in the balance, Canton continued to flex their muscles as they pounded out a 25-13 win and did something that no other NTL team has been able to do this season and put the Lady Mounties down 2-1 with their backs against the ropes.
But the winning culture and mentality of Liberty started to bleed through, and the Lady Mounties would come up big in the biggest moment of their season.
In the fourth set in an elimination setting, Liberty fought tooth and nail with the Canton team with no one gaining an advantage.
With the score tied a 10 apiece, Liberty would go on their run.
They built a 17-10 lead on the back of some aggressive attacking and then finished things off 25-19 to draw even with Canton.
In the fifth and final set, Canton came out with the hot hand, building a 6-1 lead, but Liberty once again refused to go away and went on a 14-3 run to end the game and give them the win over Canton, 15-9.
With the win, Liberty continues to hold on to their top spot in the NTL Large School Division with the Williamson Lady Warriors hot on their heels with the only thing separating the teams being an earlier season matchup where Liberty won handily, 3-0.
Liberty now travels to a hostile environment on Thursday, Oct. 7 will travel to take on their rival Wellsboro Lady Hornets (4-6) who have dropped four of their past five contests.