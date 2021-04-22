MANSFIELD -- First Team All-State volleyball player Ali Koval inked her letter of intent to continue her illustrious volleyball career at Lycoming College on Wednesday, April 21 and will have the opportunity to make an impact at the next level at a local university.
"A lot of coaches ended up approaching me," Koval commented on the recruiting process. "I just didn't seem like those schools were my right fit. I had committed to a different school, but after looking at Lycoming a little bit more I realized that it was a great fit."
Koval very well could have played Division 2 or Division 1 volleyball, but the community, diversity and offering a program where she could grow as a person and as a player ultimately shaped her decision.
The Liberty athlete has been a staple for the Mountie's success over the years, and from leading her team on the court to fighting through injuries and coming back into the fold in the playoffs without skipping a beat, she has shown her preparation and mental approach to the game of volleyball is a sight to behold.
"The mental toughness is what I see," Nawri said. "A lot of players who are coming back from an injury they maybe have some anxiety and nerves. She was just kind of the opposite, she's just like 'Okay, I've lost some ground I've got to catch up. She's more of a player who's able to kind of push that aside and focus on the game."
During her time in Liberty, Koval was easily the best libero in District 4. She was one of the biggest pieces of a team that won all but one contest in two years while also storming themselves to the State Championship match in the 2019-2020 season.
"It has been such a pleasure over the years to watch Ali kind of grow as a player and come into her confidence." long-time NP-Liberty volleyball coach Jennifer Nawri said. "She's always had the kind of athleticism that inspired a lot of people around her and that willingness to go for any ball."
Her play at the high school level constantly lifted those around her up to new heights, but at the next level, she will need to elevate her game, even more, to be as successful as she can be.
"It's going to be hard leaving high school sports," Koval said. "I'll remember those big games and it really excites me to play at the college level."
Koval has been one of the top players in not only the area but the entire state and is dedicated to continuing to improve during her next step as an athlete.
"It's just a great school and program," Koval said. "I really liked their program and their department they had for my major (engineering physics) and the coaches were super sweet and they just really valued me and it made me feel special."