The North Penn-Liberty volleyball team (12-3-1) continued their rampage through the Northern Tier League as they completed the season sweep over their rival Wellsboro Lady Hornets (7-10) on Tuesday, Oct. 19 in a 3-0 set-sweep to claim their 12th win of the year and tighten their grip on the NTL Large School Division Title race.
Unlike their last matchup, the contest wasn’t nearly as competitive as the Liberty girls jumped out and decisively won all three sets by 10 or more points as they won by scores of 25-13, 25-12, and 25-15 to completely bury their opponent.
Aubrey Pequignot had an impressive night for Liberty as she was able to dish out 20 assists while also playing a key role defensively with 10 digs.
Darby Stetter had her normally solid night attacking with 14 kills while also adding 15 digs and Emerald Walker was able to control the net with three blocks on the night to go along with her seven kills and six digs.
Alexia Kshir added four assists, Payton Chapel had four blocks to go along with her three kills and four aces while Saide Lehman added three kills and five digs on the night.
Wellsboro was led by senior Emma Owlett who recorded eight of her team’s total 12 kills.
Freshman Christina Logsdon had two blocks while Olivia Servatius led her team in digs with six.
With the season coming to the end, Liberty now sits atop the NTL Large School Division with a healthy cushion and only a few contests left as they head to Troy on Thursday, Oct. 21 for a 7 p.m. contest.
Wellsboro will look to bounce back after three straight losses as they host Coudersport on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.