TIOGA — The North Penn Liberty Lady Mounties (17-4-2) volleyball team’s season came to a close in an unprecedented upset against the Wyalusing Lady Rams (13-7) in the Class 2A District 4 Championship game as they were swept in three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17 on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The loss ended their historic run of five-straight D4 Class AA Championships as the heavily favored Liberty team was stunned by the Lady Rams that showed little to no fear of the powerhouse Lady Mounties team that has dominated the league for years now.
It seemed as though the Liberty girls would run away with things early, as they came out throwing the first punch of the match as they used some devastating swings at the net and some pinpoint serving as they grew a 10-1 lead and forced a Wyalusing timeout.
But it seemed at the very pivotal junction of the match, the Lady Rams would respond with poise and control that would keep Liberty off-kilter throughout the evening.
The Wyalusing team would go on a 9-2 tear over the next portion of the first set led by a mix between strong play from the Lady Rams and a handful of errors by the Lady Mounties.
Wyalusing would storm back into contention and close the gap to 12-10 before Liberty was forced to call a timeout to regroup.
Liberty would recenter themselves and built their lead back to 14-12 and even go on a mini-run late to take a 22-17 advantage on a Saige Lehman ace, but the Lady Rams would refuse to fold as they reeled off an 8-1 run that closed out set one.
The impressive run featured stellar plays from Superko, who had a block and a kill down the stretch, while Edwards added three aces and a kill in the deciding junction of set one.
With the crowd in shock, it would be an omen of things to come throughout the remainder of the match as the Lady Rams boasted a 1-0 lead and an air of confidence staring down what seemed to be an insurmountable opponent.
The second set was much tighter, with teams trading blows throughout with no lead growing to more than three points throughout.
Though it remained close, the Lady Rams would be able to close things out down the stretch and outscore the Liberty girls 5-2 down the stretch to take complete control of the match and take a 2-0 lead over Liberty.
The final set would be opened by a frantic run by Wyalusing who went up 12-5 quickly on the back of 14 Liberty errors in the set.
Despite Liberty closing the gap to 17-14 late, they were unable to gain any traction as the Lady Rams completed their upset and D4 Championship run by a sweep with a score of 25-17 in the final set.
Liberty struggled throughout the night and racked up an uncharacteristic 33 errors throughout the match and struggled to find any semblance of rhythm.
Liberty was led by Darby Stetter, who had a team-high 10 kills to go along with her 11 digs on the night.
Aubrey Pequignot added five kills and a team-high 14 assists, Lehman had a team-high five aces with five kills and 14 assists, Alexia Kshir added seven digs, Mckenna Lightner recorded a team-high 18 digs, Peyton Chapel had five kills and Emerald Walker had two kills and a team-high two blocks in the loss.
The Lady Rams boasted an extremely balanced approach in the District Championship win, with four players recording four or more kills, three players recording blocks and five players recording eight or more digs.
They were propelled to the improbable upset by an inspired night from senior Sage Superko, who had four kills and two blocks, was a headache at the net all night long for the Lady Mounties as she contested nearly everything that came her way.
Junior Anna Kipp had a team-high seven kills, while Olivia Tewksbury had a team-high three aces, recorded four kills, added one block and also had eight digs for her squad.
Priscilla Newton recorded a game-high 20 digs in the win and Emilee Otis had a game-high 23 assists for the newly minted D4 Class AA Champion Lady Rams.
Despite the loss, the NP-Liberty team is still the regular season NTL Large School Division Champion while boasting the best record for any Northern Tier League team this season.
They will return every member of their roster next season and will most likely still be viewed as the team to beat in seasons to come.