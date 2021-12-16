North Penn-Liberty standout volleyball player Darby Stetter keeps racking up the accolades for her performance during this past season as she was named All-State by the PIAA Volleyball Coaches Association.
Stetter was named the Northern Tier League and Tioga Publishing Utility Player of the Year as the junior racked up impressive stats in her junior season as he had 206 kills (team-high), 32 aces, two blocks, 267 digs (team-high) and 13 assists.
She was the catalyst to the Liberty team claiming the Northern Tier League Large School Title with a final overall record of 17-5-2.
She now sits with career-marks of 393 digs, 317 kills, nine biocks, 55 aces and has played in 119 sets for NP-Liberty.
The junior outside hitter showcased her versatility throughout the year on one of the best area volleyball teams and was recognized for her impressive performance with the All-State selection.
Stetter helped her team to yet another District Four Class AAA Finals appearance and will be one of the top players returning as she returns for her senior year.