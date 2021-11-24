Tioga Publishing is proud to announce their 2021 First, Second and Honorable Mention All-Star team for the volleyball season.
Players were selected based on stats and team performance during the 2021 season between the area schools.
The full list of All-Stars and Top Award Winners are listed below:
Player of the Year
Alli Macensky - Galeton
Utility Player of the Year
Darby Stetter - NPL
Defensive Player of the Year
Adelaide Schmitt - Williamson
First Team All-Stars
Olivia Rohrbaugh - Galeton
Emma Owlett - Wellsboro
Saige Lehman - NPL
Aubrey Pequignot - NPL
Taylor Rae Jones - Williamson
Riley Sargent - Williamson
Johanna Dickerson - Galeton
Second Team All-Stars
Payton Chapel - NPL
Mikayla Schott - Galeton
Lauren Sauley - Galeton
Emerald Walker - NPL
Paige Logsdon - Wellsboro
Gracie Stephens - NPL
Kaylee Sargent - Wiliamson
Emily Starkweather - Wellsboro
Honorable Mention
Eve Cole - Galeton
Mckenna Lightner - NPL
Bailee Smith - Williamson
Joelle Stephens - Williamson