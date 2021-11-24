Tioga Publishing is proud to announce their 2021  First, Second and Honorable Mention All-Star team for the volleyball season. 

Players were selected based on stats and team performance during the 2021 season between the area schools. 

The full list of All-Stars and Top Award Winners are listed below: 

Player of the Year

Alli Macensky - Galeton

Utility Player of the Year

Darby Stetter - NPL

Defensive Player of the Year

Adelaide Schmitt - Williamson

First Team All-Stars

Olivia Rohrbaugh - Galeton

Emma Owlett - Wellsboro

Saige Lehman - NPL

Aubrey Pequignot - NPL

Taylor Rae Jones - Williamson

Riley Sargent - Williamson

Johanna Dickerson - Galeton

Second Team All-Stars

Payton Chapel - NPL

Mikayla Schott - Galeton

Lauren Sauley - Galeton

Emerald Walker - NPL

Paige Logsdon - Wellsboro

Gracie Stephens - NPL

Kaylee Sargent - Wiliamson

Emily Starkweather - Wellsboro

Honorable Mention

Eve Cole - Galeton

Mckenna Lightner - NPL

Bailee Smith - Williamson

Joelle Stephens - Williamson

