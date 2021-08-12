Eight Wellsboro residents competed in the Wildwood Beach Ultimate Tournament from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 1 in Wildwood N.J. and the Wellsboro Hammer Strike team of Kailee and Kerrah Clymer, Billy Stokes, Tanner Runyan, Kent and Ki Thompson, Dewey Wise, and Hunter Thompson took home first place in the competition.
The competition is a bracket-style tournament that featured 32 teams in attendance. The matches are all four vs. four and must have at least one female on the court (sand) at all times.
During the weekend, Wellsboro Hammer Strike started hot with four straight wins in their Saturday games with a combined score of 99 to 24 to end the day perfectly.
On the next day of the tournament, Wellsboro picked up right where they left off with two straight wins and a spot in the three-game series finals.
In their first game, Wellsboro fell by a score of 7-3 to go down 0-1 in the series, but it would be the last time the Hammer Strike team would taste defeat.
They would win the next match by a score of 7-5 and railed back from down 0-2 to win 5-3 and win the Best in Bracket trophy for their efforts.