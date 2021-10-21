WELLSBORO -- The Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team (7-11) looked like a different unit from earlier in the season in their matchup here on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the Coudersport Lady Falcons. They fought until the very end in a five-set loss with wins of 27-25, 25-8 and losses of 18-25, 19-25 and 11-15.
During the first set, the Lady Hornets fell behind early but would mount a thunderous comeback that showed a lot of promise for the Wellsboro squad.
Coudersport would build their lead to 9-2, but the play of senior Emma Owlett when she got to the left-front side of the net, was nearly unstoppable when attacking.
The Wellsboro girls did an excellent job of setting her up throughout the run as they slowly fought back to take a 14-13 lead on a perfectly-executed setup to the senior outside hitter.
They would continue to roll as they flipped the script and found some rhythm, building a 20-16 lead that forced Coudersport to take a timeout and regroup with the Wellsboro girls making play after play.
The Lady Falcons would fight back after the break in the action and tied it up at 20, but Owlett would once again come up huge as she recorded an ace and pushed her team back into a two-point lead, 22-20.
The teams would trade points, down the stretch with Coudersport able to tie it up after a few miscues by the Wellsboro girls at the net, but Wellsboro would continue their resilient play.
Brianna Smith would make an incredible diving save for Wellsboro to finish off a long volley for a 26-25 lead and Owlett would finish things out with a thunderous hit from the left side of the net to give Wellsboro an emphatic win over Coudersport in a comeback fashion.
Wellsboro would drop the second set, with Coudersport bouncing back nicely with a 25-18 win, but Wellsboro would once again show fight entering the third.
They would not only beat Coudersport but demolish them in the set as they won 25-8 and seemingly took control of the contest.
But the Lady Falcons would tighten up, sweeping out the last two sets with their back against the wall and coming back from a 2-1 deficit to top the Wellsboro girls by a final count of 19-25 in the fourth set and 15-11 in the final set to pick up the 3-2 win.
In the loss, Wellsboro played an impressive game against a solid opponent and looked like a much different team that took the floor earlier in the season.
Senior Owlett, who despite her team not having much success, has been one of the best outside hitters in the area. She was dominant as she racked up 23 kills, eight assists and five aces and was key in the first set comeback for the Lady Hornets.
Her play has been steady throughout the year, and has racked up a team-high in kills (187), has 13 aces and 63 service points, 23 digs, and 33 assists for her team this year.
Freshman Paige Logsdon also had a strong night for Wellsboro and kept a potent attack from Coudersport at bay at the net and recorded six kills and had a team-high four blocks.
The freshman has been a headache for opponents at the net, and already in her young career has racked up 73 blocks (a team-high) at a clip of 1.2 blocks-per-set and her blocking prowess was on full display in their tilt with Coudersport.
Emily Starkweather was the leading server with 15 service points and three aces while Smith also added 11 service points and three assists to go along with her seven digs on the night.
Olivia Servatius had a team-high in digs with 13 and made some nice plays in the middle for the Wellsboro defense throughout the night.
Wellsboro now only has a few more contests on the slate for the season and will have a tough test in front of them as they travel to Central Mountain on Monday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.