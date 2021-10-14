WELLSBORO — With the crowd ladened with pink shirts for the contest featuring the Wellsboro Lady Hornets volleyball team (6-7) and Loyalsock (0-8), the Lady Hornets were able to dominate their opponent for a much needed win as they swept the Lady Lancers 3-0 here on Wednesday, Oct. 6 by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18.
In their next contest on Thursday, Oct. 7 they were unable to string together wins, but still put together one of their strongest performances of the season as they went toe-to-toe with rival NP-Liberty (9-2-1) but came up short as they fell in four sets by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 9-25 and 24-26.
They also had a third tilt in a busy week on Tuesday, Oct. 12 as they hosted the Athens Lady Wildcats (3-4) where they were able to dominate the Athens team in a 3-0 sweep with wins of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-13 as the Lady Hornets start to find their rhythym near the end of the regular season as they look to make a playoff push.
In their sweep of Loyalsock, Wellsboro was able to use strong serving to dominate the winless Lady Lancers as Maddi Bordas and Olivia Servatius had six aces each.
Emma Owlett was able to lead the team in attacking with 10 kills and Bordas also was able to add 13 assists in the victory.
Freshman Paige Logsdon logged five kills while Grace Hines also had four kills for the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in their win.
The sweep snapped a four-game skid for the Lady Hornets volleyball team.
In their next contest, they took on the top team in the Northern Tier League and District 4 against the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties and gave them an early scare, but were unable to come out with the win as they fell in four sets.
Wellsboro came into the game with a solid intensity, that translated to a big 25-22 win on their home-floor that put the Wellsboro team on the ropes.
But Liberty would bounce back in set two, and pick up a 25-20 win and swing the momemtum in their favor.
They would ride their hot hand into the ensuing set and dominated with a 25-9 win, but the Lady Hornets wouldn’t roll over in an elimination setting.
In the final set, both teams battled until the end, with Wellsboro almost evening things up as they forced the game into extra points, but the Lady Mounties prevailed in the end as they closed out the game 26-24 and escaped the Wellsboro gym with a victory.
In the loss for Wellsboro, Owlett had one of her strongest performances of the season with 19 kills while Logsdon also was able to contribute seven kills and a team-high eight blocks and was tough at the net for Wellsboro all night.
Bordas added a team-high 22 assists while Servatius was solid on the defensive end with 16 digs. Emily Starkweather was also solid for the Wellsboro defense recording 14 digs.
In Wellsboro’s next contest, they hosted the Athens Lady Wildcats on Thursday, Oct. 12 to close out their week where they picked up their fourth win in their past six contests of the year.
Their weren’t stats available from this contest at time of publishing this article.
Wellsboro now sits at 7-8 and 2-2 in league-play with six games left on the schedule.
Thier next game was an away non-conference game with Central Mountain at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.