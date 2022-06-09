TIOGA – Williamson senior standout volleyball player Kaylee Sargent signed her national letter of intent here on Monday, June 6 to continue her volleyball career at Division 3 Keystone College for the Lady Giants.
“The coaches reached out to me, and I visited there and it felt right for me in my gut,” Sargent said of coming to her decision to attend Keystone. “It’s a little bit bigger than this school, so I can broaden my friendships and everything, but it’s still small so I still have a nice little volleyball family.”
Sargent was a key cog in the machine that was the Williamson Warrior volleyball program over the past few years, and in her senior year saw a level of success that she thinks will help to carry on to her college career.
Williamson finished the year 12-7 and a spot in the District 4 Playoffs, and despite fighting through injuries throughout the year Sargent was still able to contribute heavily to their success with 62 kills, 12 aces, eight blocks, and 155 digs in just 45 sets played.
For her career, the Lady Warrior would rack up 76 kills, 13 blocks, 12 aces, and 296 digs in just 86 sets and will be a nice addition to the Keystone program moving forward.
She has shown steady improvement on the court during her time in Williamson and plans to step things up even more as the competition stiffens at the next level.
“We have a summer workout coming up next week that I’m going to start doing to prepare myself,” Sargent said. “I’ve been studying up some things and trying to improve my hitting skills, my blocking and I’ve been mentally preparing myself for the challenge.”
Though Sargent has been stellar for Williamson on the floor, she knows that cracking a starting lineup in college is a completely new challenge, and though she isn’t sure if she will see significant playing time her first year, she is willing to put in the work to earn that time and show what she is capable of.
“I’m probably going to have to work up to it,” Sargent said about her expectations of seeing the floor in her freshman year. “I’ve watched a lot of my teammates’ films, and the competition is high. But I think if I work hard enough, then I’ll see some time.”
During her senior year at Williamson, the Lady Warriors were a close group that showcased the family and team mentality to a fault. Sargent had a similar feeling when visiting Keystone and thinks it will be a key part of not only transitioning to the college game but also succeeding in it.
With her career in high school coming to a close, Sargent looked back very fondly at her time spent with coaches and teammates over her time in Williamson. From camps to workouts, she is going to miss those experiences and time spent with her team.
“I’m going to miss how close we all were and how much we encouraged each other,” Sargent said. “I’m going to miss the offseason when we all worked together and went to camps, and I’m just going to miss my coaches, but I’m looking forward to the future.”
Along with playing volleyball, Sargent plans to pursue a career in chiropractics and is excited to start the next chapter in her academic and athletic careers during her time at Keystone.
“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” Sargent said. “But I’m mostly just ready to take the next step and see what Keystone has to offer for me.”