Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer (WAYS) is open to all students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 6th in the Wellsboro Area School District. WAYS is a recreational program with a focus on soccer skill development, soccer tactics, playing as a team, and fostering a love of the game. Each age group is geared to the proper development of the player at that age.
Practice will begin the week of August 15th with games played on Saturdays, beginning August 27th.
The game schedule is as follows:
Pre-K – Friday evenings September 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th
K-2nd – Saturday August 27th, September 10th, 17th, 24th; October 1st 3rd-6th – Saturday August 27th, September 10th, 17th, 24th; October 1st, 8th 5th-6th Tournament – Saturday October 15th (rain date October 22nd)
Registration for the Fall WAYS season will open on April 1st, 2022. The registration fee per player is $30 Pre-K, $45 grades K-2, $55 grades 3-6. The registration fee includes a team shirt and socks for each participant. Registrations are being accepted online through Wellsboro Parks & Recreation (www.wellsbororeacreation.org).
Pre-K players must be 4 years old by September 1st, 2022 and potty trained.
All players must register by May 27th. No late registrations will be accepted.
For more information, please call the Parks and Recreational Ofice at 570-724-0300.