Seniors Conner Adams and Jordyn Abernathy were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the Wellsboro Athletic Department and the Wellsboro Hornets Sports Booster Club’s annual athletic awards presentation on Monday, June 5.
Wellsboro Athletic Director Matt Rendos, Principal Jeremy Byrd and Head of Athletics Todd Outman recognized all Wellsboro athletic teams for their accomplishments throughout the 2022-23 season and team MVP’s and coaches awards were presented. Following the team introductions and awards, the annual Special Awards and Memorial Awards were presented.
Booster Club — Aiden Gehman and Hayne Webster
Gridders Club — Cameron Brought
Basketball Cheerleading: Alexa Patterson
Football Cheerleading: Rilyne Horning
Softball: Jordyn Abernathy
Boys Soccer: Aiden Gehman
Girls Soccer: Abby Owlett
Baseball: Conner Adams, Cameron Brought, Blake Hamblin
Boys Basketball: Cameron Brought
Girls Basketball: Maddy Mascho
Girls Tennis: Olivia Gage
Volleyball: Natalie Cleveland
Football: Cameron Brought
Girls Swimming: Madison Robbins, Makenna Robbins (Rookie of the Year)
Boys Tennis: Aiden Gehman
Basketball Cheerleading: Marissa Weimar
Football Cheerleading: Piper Boyce
Girls Cross Country: Madeline Gage
Boys Cross County: Max Macias
Boys Track: Micah Vickery
Boys Basketball: Conner Adams
Girls Basketball: Paige Logsdon
Girls Tennis: Hannah Nuss
Girls Track: Annie Gehman
Volleyball: Paige Logsdon
Football: Conner Adams (offensive), Joe Brown (defensive)
Girls Swimming: Isobel Anderegg
Boys Swimming: Hayne Webster
Boys Tennis: Peyton McClure
The Babe Ruth Good Sportsmanship awards were presented to seniors Liliana Cuneo, Emily Starkweather and Spencer Wetzel.
The School Spirit awards were presented to seniors Emily Starkweather and Spencer Wetzel.
The District IV PIAA Sportsmanship awards were presented to seniors Molly Ingerick and Wyatt Gastrock.
The PIAA District IV awards were presented to seniors Rylie Boyce and Peyton McClure.
The Williamsport Sun-Gazette Senior Sports award is presented to seniors Conner Adams and Jordyn Abernathy.
The Samuel F. McInroy, Jr. Athletic Award shall be given annually to a member of the graduating class of Wellsboro Area High School who is of good moral character, is a cooperative team player, exhibits tenacity in the field of sports, has a creditable academic standing, shows a cheerful and positive attitude towards teammates, and has most improved these qualities during the past two years. The 2022-23 recipient is Cameron Brought.
The Roger Dibble Memorial Award is given in memory of Roger Dibble who was a varsity wrestler at WHS from 1961-1964. The award is given to a member of the High School wrestling team who shows the most heart and “never give up” type attitude. The 2022-23 recipient is Alyssa Chilson.
The Ray Strykowski Memorial Award is presented to a female basketball player in memory of Coach Strykowski who coached the Wellsboro Lady Hornets. The 2022-23 recipient is Ella Posada.
The Larue Wilson Memorial Award is presented to a male basketball player in memory of Mr. Wilson who passed away in September 1973. The 2022-23 recipient is Peyton McClure.
The Wellsboro High School Softball Excellence Award is given to a member of the varsity softball team who has demonstrated in an exemplary manner both the tangible and intangible attributes that distinguish and define a great competitor, team mate, and leader. The 2022-23 recipient is Jordyn Abernathy.
The John Wilcox Memorial Award is given to a member of the varsity football team who has exhibited the desire and the drive to develop fully his playing potential and sportsmanship, and has demonstrated the sincerity and the devotion which truely characterized John’s approach to this goal. The 2022-23 recipient is Spencer Wetzel.
The Rev. Wade Stewart Memorial Award is given to a member of the varsity football team in memory of Samuel Wade Stewart who served the people of Wellsboro until his passing in 1988. The 2022-23 recipient is Cameron Brought.
The Laura Grove Patterson Memorial Award is given to the top player of the girls’ tennis team in memory of Ms. Patterson who served on the faculty at Wellsboro High School. The 2022-23 recipient is Ana Perry.
The Shelly Taynton Memorial Award is given to a lady who is the member of the senior class. The 2022-23 recipient is Madeline Gage.
The Male Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year awards are given in memory of John Antoine Prevost who was born on May 9, 1935. He lived most of his life in Wellsboro where he is remembered as an outstanding student leader, athlete, and positive example to his school and community. The 2022-23 recipients are Jordyn Abernathy and Conner Adams.