Adams, Abernathy named Athletes of the Year

Wellsboro named seniors Conner Adams and Jordyn Abernathy as the Male and Female Athletes of the Year for the 2022-2023 athletic year.

Seniors Conner Adams and Jordyn Abernathy were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year at the Wellsboro Athletic Department and the Wellsboro Hornets Sports Booster Club’s annual athletic awards presentation on Monday, June 5.

Wellsboro Athletic Director Matt Rendos, Principal Jeremy Byrd and Head of Athletics Todd Outman recognized all Wellsboro athletic teams for their accomplishments throughout the 2022-23 season and team MVP’s and coaches awards were presented. Following the team introductions and awards, the annual Special Awards and Memorial Awards were presented.

