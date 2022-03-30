The Wellsboro Parks & Recreation has announced spring programs. For informaton, visit www.wellsbororecreation.org, call 570-724-3186 or get updates through the Borough of Wellsboro app.
Egg hunts
- Saturday, April 9, at noon. Hosted by the Wellsboro Lions Club, children should gather at the upper pavilion of Woodland Park. Free hot dogs.
- Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at Don Gill Elementary School. Hunting areas for four age groups consisting of 4,000 eggs.
Wellsboro Little League
Registration has concluded and try-outs have been held. An opening day parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23. Teams should gather at Packer Park, then parade down Main Street. An opening ceremony will be held at noon at the Charleston Ball Fields.
Packer Park Pool
Memberships are now being offered at reduced rates through May 31. A family pass for individuals living in the same household is only $99 (available for online registration only). After June 1, rates go to $132 for a family pass and $69 for an individual.
The pool opens 1 p.m. June 8. Regular hours are 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Daily admission rate is $2.50 for the baby pool, $3.50 for students and $4 for adults. Seniors are admitted free.
Lessons are available for $39 per session. Classes are held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for Session 1, June 13-24; Session 2, June 27-July 8. Beginner lessons are 10:30-11 a.m., 11-11:30 a.m. and 11:30-noon. Intermediate lessons are 10-10:30 a.m. Private lessons are available for $10 per half hour per child.
To register for a lesson, visit www.wellsbororecreation.org.
The summer competitive swim team is accepting registrations May 16-31 at www.wellsboro.swimtopia.com. The first swimmer registration is $55; each sibling registration is discounted $5. Fees increase June 1.
The team format offers training and competition for males and female youths ages 5-18. Swimmers must be able to swim continuously for 25 yards (one length of pool). Practices are held during the day and evening to accommodate family schedules. Practices begin June 8; meets start late June and conclude at League Championship Meet July 30.
A Lifeguard Course will be held. Certification is $195; recertification is $75. Register at www.wellsbororecreation.org.
Course pre-requisites are to be at least 15 years old, able to swim 300 yards continuously, tread water for two minutes using only legs, and complete a timed swimming event and exit the water without using a ladder or steps.
The recertification course is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11. A full certification course is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 13-17. A second full certificationn course will be held June 20-24 if needed.
Packer Pool is also hosting summer birthday parties. The two-hour parties are held noon to 2 p.m. for $85.
Pavilion reservations
To reserve a pavilion at Packer Park, Upper Woodland Park or Lower Woodland Par, call 570-724-3186 or email wellsboroparks@ptd.net.
Adult recreation programs
- Indoor Pickleball — 8:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 3:30 p.m.* Saturday, Administration gym.
- Men’s Basketball — 7-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at middle school*, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Administration gym.
- Table Tennis — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Administration gym*.
- Adult Futsal — 7-9 p.m. Saturday or Sunday* at Administration Gym, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at high school gym.
- Square Dancing — 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at middle school cafeteria.
- Weight Room or MLP Fitness Center — Visit www.wellsbororecreation.org for details.
- Thursday Runs — 6 p.m. Check Tyoga Running Club Facebook for details.
Some events denoted by an asterisk may have time or location shifted to accommodate the spring sports schedule. Call 570-724-3186 for current time and location.
Classes
Ready, Aim Shoot Photography Class — 6-7:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 6 at the Packer Park Community Center. Instructor Tim McBride. Five weeks with final class being a trip to Hills Creek State Park, weather dependent. Cost: $39.
Co-Ed Adult Softball League — Teams can register through April 1 or until all spots are filled. Play is at Meade Street ball fields. Tournaments are June 4-5 and July 16-17. Cost: $395/team. FMI: Wellsboro Adult Coed Softball League on Facebook or Angie LaCoe at 6-7-426-1368.
Dance Recital — 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Wellsboro Area School District Auditorium. Steps of Expression with showcase skills with an appearance by Dance Rush students.
Playing with Science — 3:15-5 p.m. for six Thursdays at Don Gill Elementary starting April 7. STEAM enrichment program for elementary students. Class size limited. FMI: Melina Moyer at playingwithsciencewellsboro@gmail.com. Cost: $70.
Spring Youth Turkey Hunt, Turkey Calling Competition, Fishing Derby & Youth Field Day — Starts 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Arnot Sportsmans Club. Volunteers on site, but youth must be accompanied by parent or guardian. FMI: Ben Largey at 570-326-1109 or blargey@wellsborosd.org.
Springfest — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Hills Creek State Park. Most events free unless otherwise noted. Schedule: www.stepoutdoors.org
Birding Walks — 8 a.m. at the Hills Creek State Park on Saturday mornings in April and May. Free.
Fall program registration
Wellsboro Area Youth Soccer — Register April 1-May 27 in six age groups: Pre-K, Grade K, Grade 1, Grade 2, Grade 3-4, Grade 5-6. Cost: $30/Pre-K, $45/K-Grade 2, $55/Grade 3-6. Register: www.wellsbororecreation.org
Small Fry Football — Register April 1-Aug. 1, both flag (pre-K and kindergarten for $40) and tackle ($60 first registrant, $50 for additional registrants from same household). Practice begins in August. Weekend games. Travel required for away games. Three tackle divisions: Grades 1-2, Grades 3-4 and Grades 5-6. FMI: www.wellsbororecreation.org
Little Stingers Cheerleading — Register April 1-Aug. 1. Cheerleaders perform at all Small Fry football games on Sunday afternoon. Fee: $35. FMI: www.wellsbororecreation.org
Fishing
Trout Stocking — Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission has designed certain stocked trout waters for year-round fishing, including Hamilton Lake. No harvesting (catch and release) permitted from third Monday in February until opening day. Other special regulations are posted. FMI: www.gonefishingpa.com
Opening Day — 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
Fish for Free Day — Sunday, May 29, and Monday, July 4. Residents and non-residents can legally fish on these days with no fishing license required. All other regulations apply.
Equipment available — Anglers can borrow rods, reels and tackle boxes from three sites: Ives Run Recreation Area, Hills Creek State Park and Visit Potter-Tioga visitors bureau.