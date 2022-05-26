Attention parents of all Tioga County youth who may be interested in having their children swim competitively on a Summer Swim Team. Think about only having one schedule for the entire family. We offer one of the most family friendly team environments available in all youth sports.
Every swimmer participates at every swim meet (there are five meets) and contributes to overall team scoring. Swimmers of all abilities (beginner, intermediate, or advanced) are welcomed and encouraged to give it a try. This is your opportunity to become a member of the most enthusiastic competitive swimming program available in our area. We have swimmers participating from all areas of Tioga County.
The Wellsboro Swim Team is open to all youth between the ages 5 – 18 and the only requirement is that each swimmer be capable of swimming continuously for 25 yards (one pool length).
We encourage any child living in our county with the desire to swim competitively to join our team. Our Wellsboro Summer Swim Team competes in the Greater Susquehanna Valley Aquatic League (GSVAL).
Practice schedules are extremely flexible offering both a day or evening weekday practices with no practices scheduled on the weekends. Practices and home meets take place at the Wellsboro Packer Park pool – the only heated outdoor Olympic-sized pool in the entire Northern Tier. Our season starts June 8 and ends with a league Championship meet on Saturday July 30.
Registration cost is $55 for 1st child and $50 for each sibling plus a pool usage or membership fee. Register now as late registration prices increase on June 1. Summer Swim Team is an excellent opportunity for any student to get a jump on their conditioning for fall sports. All swimmers learn and refine new strokes while becoming much stronger swimmers. It’s healthy, it’s outdoors, it’s at an outdoor Pool in the summer, and it’s fi