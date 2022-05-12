Wellsboro native Wynn Chilson competed in the 1600U Table Tennis State Championships this past weekend on April 29 and 30 in Lancaster where he claimed a first-place finish where he was able to come out on top in his group of four competitors on the day.
Chilson, a member of the Wellsboro Table Tennis Club, has been playing the sport since he was just 10 years old, which is 26 years of perfecting his craft. He started in a basement with his parents and brothers before moving into the competitive scene of the sport.
Once he found the passion for competing in the sport, it all took off.
“When I got into competition, I just got hooked,” Chilson said of his start in the sport. “I got with Gary Kennedy up here at the school, he was my computer teacher. He got me into playing tournaments and he started the Wellsboro Table Tennis Club.”
The club practices every Thursday night at the Wellsboro High School Administration building at 7 p.m. and has been around for nearly 22 years up to this point.
The club helped him to improve his skills and since then has competed and won in several tournaments including participating in the State Championships seven times in the past 20 years and winning the under 18 Championship at 15-years-old, he won the under 1200 rating competition as well.
“I played the four people in my group, you have a group and there are 16 maximum players in the State Championships,” Chilson explained. “So I had four in my group and two top players advanced in each group and it turned into a four-player ladder format.“
Entering the tournament, Chilson was the highest-seeded player in his group, and the long-time table tennis player who has won on the State Championship level before found himself advancing once again into the championship rounds.
Chilson is a player who relies heavily on his defensive prowess, strategic mindset, and serving which played into his success in the tournament.
“I’m very good defensively and I’m a very strategic player,” Chilson said. “When I’m playing in tournaments, I’m always trying to think two steps ahead and put my opponent in a position where I can get him and them. Sometimes you don’t have to slam the ball to do that, it’s all about ball position and keeping people off-balance.”
He had no problem winning his first-round matchup but was pushed a bit harder in his second match, where his opponent was able to take one game off of him before he eventually pushed past him and moved on.
“You play to 11 and serve twice and you alternate, and you have to win by two,” Chilson said. “It’s kind of like tennis.”
Despite cruising in his first two matchups he did encounter an extremely tough player next who was unranked due to it being his first tournament. Chilson would fall during the match and knew that if he had any hope of taking home the first place he would have to step his game up.
“I did have one fella in my group that didn’t have a rating, when you start in table tennis, you have to take on a tournament where you come in and don’t have a rating and you get one based on that tournament,” Chilson said. “You can’t advance out of your group because you don’t have a rating. But based on his play, this kid was probably about an 1800 rating… You could just tell he had a lot of practice because his reactions were phenomenal and he ended up beating me.”
After dropping a match, he knew that if he had any chance of advancing, he would have to step his game up, and after a long drive to get there he was finally warmed up and motivated to make a run.
“I said to myself, I can’t let that happen again, even though that guy was underrated,” Chilson said. “I knew that I was a little bit cold from the drive, it was three hours and 20 minutes to just get down there, But then once I advanced out of that, I never lost a game.”
Chilson would end his day after the stumble undefeated and would top a competitor from the Poconos 3-0 and also beat two members of the hosting club (the Manor Club).
Despite being the top-seeded player in attendance, the player he topped in the semi-finals was tabbed as the favorite by many of the people in attendance that was considered the top player at the home club.
“I beat one of their guys in the semi-finals and the other in the finals,” Chilson said. “The fellow I beat in the semi-finals was the one that their club picked to win the whole thing. They were talking about it the whole time, and I was seeded higher than all of them. They just had never seen me play.”
Chilson is a big advocate for those interested in getting into not only table tennis, but also the competitive scene of the sport, to come out and learn the game at the Wellsboro Tennis Club on Thursdays for all the benefits that come from the sport.
“It keeps you young,” Chilson said of the game. “It’s just like if you’re sitting there doing a crossword or a puzzle it keeps your mind sharp. It reminds me of playing chess, but you have to think a little quicker. Your hand has to make a reaction to that ball and strategize how to put your opponent in a vulnerable position.”
It is also a sport for all ages, from youth to adults, and can be a way to not only stay healthy physically but mentally as well.
“It’s good for your health and anybody of any age can play,” Chilson said. “It’s not super expensive to play. It’s a really good mental and physical sport for anyone who wants to get out and exercise and also to have some fun.”
For those interested in getting involved with the Wellsboro Table Tennis Club, they meet on Thursday at the Wellsboro High School and are open to anyone who wants to play and learn the game from some of the players in attendance regardless of skill level.
“We usually play for two to two and a half hours a night,” Chilson said. “We are the only club around that has a club to play.”