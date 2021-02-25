After five area wrestlers traveled to Williamsport to compete at the District 4 AA Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 20, only two will continue on as both North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman and Williamson’s Kade Sottolano both were able to secure a spot in the Regional Tournament.
The NP-Liberty Mounties had two wrestlers in attendance, with Patriot June and Lehman both competing. June faced off in the pigtails match in the 132-pound bracket against Midd-West’s Conner Heckman, but his day was cut short as he lost by technical fall in just over five minutes.
June finished his Liberty wrestling career with a 8-5 record in 2021, a third place finish in Sectionals and an appearance in the District Tournament.
Sophomore Lehman found more success than his teammate on the day in the 172-pound bracket, as he came up with a win to start his day as he pinned Danville’s Caden Hagernman in just under four minutes to move on to the Championship Semifinal.
In his next match, he was unable to take down Muncy’s Ethan Gush in a closely contested battle.
Gush squeaked out a 4-2 decision over Lehman to take him out of the running for a District Title.
In the Consolation Semifinals, Lehman was also unable to grab a win, and fell in another close match where Colby Springman won by decision, 7-5.
Even with the loss, Lehman will get the opportunity to compete in Regionals this upcoming weekend.
The Williamson team had three wrestlers in attendance for Districts with Carter Gontarz, Kade Sottolano and Mikey Sipps competing.
Gontarz fell in the pigtails matches and was pinned by Andrew Johnson from Danville in the 120-pound bracket to end his day.
Gontarz’s season comes to an end as he finished his sophomore season with a 9-5 record.
Sipps was defeated in the Championship Quarterfinals where he fell by decision to Milton’s Nathan Rauch, 13-6.
He picked up his first win of the day in the Consolation rounds as he grabbed a decision victory over Jersey Shore’s Dyllian Ross, 9-2.
His day came to an end in the match for fifth place as Towanda’s Clay Watkins won a tight match by decision, 3-1.
Sipps season also came to an end, but will have a lot to build on for his senior season as he finished the year with a 20-8 record and some strong performances in Sectionals and Districts.
The final wrestler for Williamson and the only one to continue to Regionals was heavyweight Kade Sottolano, who took home a third place finish on the day.
He started his day off with a 32-second pin over Milton’s Nolan Loss to move into the Championship Semifinals.
In the Semifinals, Sottolano lost by decision to Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart, 8-2.
In the Consolation Semifinals, Sottolano got back on track against Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Trebley where he won by a 3-1 decision to move on to the Third Place match.
In one of the tightest matches for any area wrestler, Sottolano prevailed by decision, 1-0.
Sottolano and Lehman both continue their seasons as he travels to Williamsport for Sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Full results are listed below.
Williamson results:
Pigtails
120 — Andrew Johnson (Danville) pinned Carter Gontarz, 1:21
Championship Quarterfinals
215 — Nathan Rauch (Milton) dec. Mike Sipps, 13-6
285 — Kade Sottolano pinned Nolan Loss (Milton), 0:32
Championship Semifinals
285 — Caleb Burkhart (Hughesville) dec. Kade Sottolano, 8-2
Consolation Round 1
215 — Mike Sipps dec. Dyllian Ross (Jersey Shore), 9-2
Consolation Semifinals
215 — Damon Backes (Mount Carmel) dec. Mike Sipps, 5-1
285 — Kade Sottolano dec. Gunner Treibley (Meadowbrook Christian), 3-1
Fifth Place
215 — Clay Watkins (Towanda) dec. Mike Sipps, 3-1
Third Place
285 — Kade Sottolano dec. Logan McWilliams (Central Columbia), 1-0
NP-Liberty Results:
Pigtails
132 — Conner Heckman (Midd-West) won by tech. fall over Patriot June, 16-0 5:21
Championship Quarterfinals
172 — Kohen Lehman pinned Caden Hagerman (Danville), 3:53
Championship Semifinals
172 — Ethan Gush (Muncy) dec. Kohen Lehman, 4-2
Consolation Semifinals
172 — Kohen Lehman dec. Colby Springman (Montgomery), 7-5 SV1
Third Place
172 — Stephen Roeder (Bloomsburg) maj. dec. Kohen Lehman, 16-3
Team Results:
(1) Southern Columbia 168.5, (2) Montoursville 106.5, (3) Benton 101.5, (4) Montgomery 88.5, (5) Muncy 65.0, (6) Line Mountain 64.0, (7) Jersey Shore 59.5, (8) Mifflinburg 50.0, (9) Milton 49.0, (10) Athens 39.0, (11) Lewisburg 38.0, (12) Central Columbia 36.0, (13) Midd-West 34.0, (14) Warrior Run 31.5, (15) Danville 30.0, (16) South Williamsport 28.0, (17) Canton 27.0, (18) Sullivan County 26.0, (19) Hughesville 20.0, (19) Williamson 20.0, (21) Meadowbrook Christian 19.0, (22) Bloomsburg 17.0, (23) Mount Carmel 14.0, (23) North Penn-Liberty 14.0, (23) Troy 14.0, (26) Wyalusing 12.0, (27) Shamokin 10.0, (28) Towanda 8.0, (29) Loyalsock 0.0