Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Wrestling
Mikey Sipps
No area wrestler faced more adversity during the Northeast Regional Wrestling Tournament in Williamsport this past weekend than Williamson wrestler Mikey Sipps.
Coming into the tournament, Sipps had a long road to reach a podium and faced some major adversity to move on to the State Championships.
In his first round of matches, Sipps came out of the gates strong picking up a win over Montgomery’s Bradley Leon.
After dropping a match in his second round matchup, Sipps would win two-straight to keep his hopes alive but still had a lot of work to do.
Sipps would be on the ropes against Southern Columbia’s Joseph Quinton for a portion of the match, but an illegal slam that injured Sipps to a point where he could no longer compete would propel Sipps onto the podium.
For his crazy run to the State Championships and his successful 2022 season, Sipps is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.