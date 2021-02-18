Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Warriors Wrestling
Kade Sottolano
Junior heavyweight Williamson Warrior wrestler Kade Sottolano added to his already impressive season with capturing a District 4 AA North Sectional Championship on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Sottolano dominated the day with two pins to open his afternoon, both in one minute or less.
He then continued his rampage through Sectionals as they won the championship round by decision over Jersey Shore’s Lee Springman, 5-2.
Sottolano boasts a 24-1 record heading into the District Championships this week and his performance at Sectionals and the entirety of the 2021 season, has landed him as this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.