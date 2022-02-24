Gazette’s Male Athlete of the Week
Williamson Warrior Wrestler
Kade Sottolano
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano has ripped through the 2021-2022 season with an undefeated 29-0 record and over the past weekend in Athens at the District 4 North Sectionals continued his rampage as he took home the top spot on the day in the 285-pound division to move on to the District 4 Class AA Championships.
During his day on the mat, Sottolano lived up to his top-seeded billing as he finished a perfect 2-0 on his way to the top of the podium.
In his matches, Sottolano made quick work of both opponents as he took home a pin over Towanda’s Jared Gunther in just 57 seconds to set the tone for the day.
He would follow that performance up with another dominating match in the Finals, as the senior wrestler was able to take down Canton’s Mason Nelson by a 4-1 decision to take home the top spot.
For his impressive outing in the Sectional tournament and defending his 29-0 perfect record, Sottolano is this week’s Gazette Male Athlete of the Week.