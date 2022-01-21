The Wellsboro Hornets wrestling team (2-8) hosted the Towanda Black Knights on Thursday, Jan. 20, and fell in their fifth-straight match as Justice Harlan was the only Wellsboro wrestling to pick up a victory in a 59-6 loss.
Harlan, the lone winner, was able to grab the only Wellsboro win as he took down Spencer Jennings in the 215-pound class by a pin in 2:30.
With two forfeit wins for Towanda, they picked up pinfalls in every other weight class on the night as they picked up a team win.
Double forfeits were issued at the 113-pound class and the 126-pound class.
Wellsboro will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 25 as they travel to Northeast Bradford to take on the Panthers (1-13) with a good chance to pick up their third win of the 2021-2022 wrestling season as a team.
The full results from the match are listed below.
215 - Justice Harlan pinned Spencer Jennings, 2:30 (0-6)
285 - Jared Gunther pinned Wyatt Gastrock, 1:31 (6-6)
106 - Wyatt Stranger pinned Alec Magli, 1:59 (12-6)
113 - No match (12-6)
120 - Shane Atwood won by forfeit (18-6)
126 - No match (18-6)
132 - Rylee Sluyter won by forfeit (24-6)
138 - Riley Vanderpool pinned Silas Mickey, 1:10 (30-6)
145 - Sawyer Robinson won by tech. fall over Will Gastrock, 15-0 3:27 (35-6)
152 - Jace Gunther pinned Jacob Dean, 2:23 (41-6)
160 - Mason Higley pinned Aden Tom, 2:48 (47-6)
172 - Aiden Miller pinned Coleman Brown, 1:38 (53-6)
189 - Bryant Green pinned Isaac Keane, 2:37 (59-6)