Sophomore North Penn-Liberty wrestler Kohen Lehman put together another tremendous performance on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Williamsport during the Regional Tournament, where he was able to finished in third-place and secured a spot in the Super Regional Tournament.
“From not making it out of Sectionals last year, I just wanted to prove everyone wrong that didn’t believe in me and to make it where I am now,” Lehman said.
It’s safe to say anyone who doubted the ability of the Liberty wrestler,has in fact, been proven wrong.
The sophomore put together an extremely impressive postseason and pushed himself to a 16-5 record after compiling an 8-3 record in the postseason alone.
“Kohen’s success is a reflection of the commitment he made in the offseason,” Liberty Head Coach Craig Pequignot said. “He was not happy how last season ended and he worked hard to get to where he is today...He has done a great job overcoming challenges. It all started with his offseason commitment and his attitude. His focus is on getting better every time he puts his shoes on and he is not content where he is.”
With his immense drive to become a better wrestler and not be complacent, Lehman has found success in this years postseason and will look to capitalize on it during the Super Regionals.
“This is how he became a Section Champion, District fourth-place finisher, a Regional third-place finisher and this is also how we plan to get through Super Regionals,” Pequignot said.
With Liberty only fielding a varsity team of four wrestlers, those who did participate in this season took a “no excuse” mantra to become better, and Lehman is the prime example of what a wrestling program needs to attempt to build something special.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was for everyone on our team to focus on their own goals and responsibilities,” Pequignot said. “We had many challenges to overcome. We knew that we were not going to win dual meets and that we were not going to let that lack of teammates keep us from reaching our personal goals.”
Lehman was lucky enough to have a partner who is also a strong wrestler in Gaven Sexauer, who wrestles in the 160-pound and 172-pound class. The two pushed each other to continue getting better.
“The two of them made great strides together and pushed each other all season,” Pequignot said. “They showed a lot of maturity and discipline in a difficult season. Kohen’s performance is a reflection of the program we are building and we will feed off his leadership.“
In his most recent outing in the Regional Tournament Lehman went an impressive 3-1 on his way to a third-place finish. He opened the day with a deciding pin over Kody Cresswell from Lackawanna Trail in just four minutes.
After his second postseason loss the Muncy’s Ethan Gush, Lehman bounced back in the next two rounds with an 11-4 decision over Blue Ridge’s Jordan Williamson and an 8-4 decision in the third-place match against Stephen Roeder to finish off his day and secure a spot in the Regional Tournament on Saturday, March 6.
Lehman currently sits as the sixth-seed in the Super Regional bracket and will have to face off in his first round against a Regional Champion in Jacob Jones, who is currently the third-seed heading into the day.
“I just need to keep a positive manner and attitude,” Lehman said.“ I have to keep pushing the pace of the match that I want to go at.“
The feeling amongst both the coaches and Lehman is that the expectations coming into the Super Regionals are to win and continue to move on.
Lehman is far from happy to just be there.
“Our expectation for Saturday is to win,” Pequignot said. “The goal is to advance and become a State medalist. The focus is on building on the experience and getting better. We set new goals, and he is not content where he is. “
As just a sophomore, Lehman knows the job is far from over. But, he has proven time and time again to be able to defy the odds and has some high aspirations for the rest of his career.
“The biggest things I want to accomplish are to place and to be a three-time qualifier, for States,” Lehman said. “I also want to be a State Champ before I graduate.”
With some big matches on the horizon for the sophomore, one he is extremely excited for is his third meeting with Muncy’s Ethan Gush, who bested Lehman in their first two postseason duels.
“I learned a lot from wrestling him two times this postseason,” Lehman said. “I have a few things that I have learned that might help me come up with a win against him.”
If Lehman is to face Gush during the Super Regionals, it would be a second-round matchup if both Lehman and Gush can pull off wins in their first match.
The full list of seeded wrestlers and their first-round matchups is below, as well as the results from the Regional Tournament.
Results from
Regionals:
Championship Quarterfinals
172 - Kohen Lehman pinned Kody Cresswell (Lackawanna Trail), 4:00
Championship Semifinals
172 - Ethan Gush (Muncy) dec. Kohen Lehman, 8-1
Consolation Semifinals
172 - Kohen Lehman dec. Jordan Williams (Blue Ridge), 11-4
Third Place
172 - Kohen Lehman dec. Stephen Roeder (Bloomsburg), 8-4
Super Regionals 172-pound Bracket:
Benjamin Haubert; Palisades;
17-0 vs. Brant Mason; Hamburg; 16-3
Sean Getty Camp Hill;18-5 172 vs. Ethan Gush; Muncy; 18-4
Jacob Jones; Saucon Valley; 13-4 vs. Kohen Lehmen; North Penn-Liberty; 16-5
Tyler Wonders; West Perry; 24-6 vs. Gavin Garcia; Southern Columbia; 21-1